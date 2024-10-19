25 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 9 action
Week 9 was anything that could happen, happened and then some as the high school football season moved ahead.
The unexpected went haywire throughout the high school football scene all over the Sunshine State this past week, with Hurricane Helene throwing a wrench into things across the Southeast.
From major upsets, unexpected results and of course there was plenty of surprises along the way, as we observed aplenty from the over 200 games played.
Here we list 25 things we observed from Florida's Week 9 of action.
1. West Boca Raton flexes their muscle against Bishop Verot
Coming off their first loss of the season against Western last week, West Boca Raton had to go up against a tough Bishop Verot team on the road. Not only did the Bulls pass the test, but with flying colors. Dylan Potts led his club to a dominating 34-14 victory, showing once more why this team will be a potential state semifinalist once November rolls around.
2. The First Academy makes another statement
When Jeff Conaway took the job at The First Academy, his plan was to make the Royals a powerhouse program. With the way they've played this season, he's done that in less than two seasons already and they have themselves another statement victory under their belts. The First Academy defeated Sanford Seminole 36-25 last night and it just adds more validation why the Royals might be the best team in Orlando. Can Jones and TFA just play each other for the crown of the best in the 407?
3. Speaking of Orlando teams making a statement...
Well, well, well. Edgewater might have made the biggest case in terms of re-entering the Top 25 Florida rankings with their 45-18 shellacking of Dr. Phillips this week. Ever since they went overseas to play the NFL Academy, something had just felt off about the Fighting Eagles. Not no longer after the recent performance they just had as they soundly disposed of a talented Panthers' team. Yes, this is a hint that Edgewater might be back in the rankings this week.
4. Niceville avoids a second consecutive loss
After losing to rival Mosley last week, Niceville had to avoid a letdown against another foe when welcoming Lincoln into town. It was almost two losses in a row, but the Eagles were able to notch a thrilling 38-35 win over the pesky Trojans. Niceville needed a big rushing effort from quarterback Johnny Lewis Jr., who rushed for over 100 yards and showed once again why he's one of Northwest Florida's top dual-threat passers.
5. Manatee cruises past rival Palmetto
Bradenton is still recovering from Hurricane Milton and just downtown, cleanups are ongoing. Despite everything going on, Manatee and Palmetto were able to take the field, with the former getting the edge on their crosstown rivals. Hurricanes' head coach Jacquez Green has his club playing some of their best football at the right time and dare we say this team has an absolute chance to reach a Class 5A state semifinal?
6. Nease just continues to show why they're one of the best teams out of Northeast Florida with a 44-12 win over Atlantic Coast.
7. St. Thomas Aquinas bounced back from last week's loss to Chaminade-Madonna with a dominating 44-6 win over Monarch.
8. Jones just keeps winning and remaining undefeated after defeating Lake Wales, 31-19.
9. To follow up on the Highlanders of Lake Wales, we'd like to see them not banged up come playoff time.
10. Vanguard defeated South Sumter 7-0, but did the Raiders score on a controversial touchdown pass? Nonetheless, the Raiders dropped to 3-5 on the season.
11. We think a Cardinal Mooney-Venice game would've been potentially the hottest ticket in he 941.
12. Lake Mary beating Evans 31-6 gives the Rams their second statement win of the week.
13. Mosley locked up the Bay County championship with a resounding victory over Arnold last night.
14. Cocoa took out all their frustrations on The Villages on Friday night, cruising to a 54-0 win.
15. Didn't think at this point of the season we'd be saying Mainland, last year's Class 3S state champion, just picked up win No. 3.
16. Port Charlotte sets up a Class 4A, District 12 championship game with Naples after a 39-7 beatdown of Dunbar.
17. What a turnaround for Crystal River from last season. The Pirates locked up the Class 3A, District 7 title with a 14-6 win over Weeki Wachee.
18. Just two years ago, Apopka played in the Class 4M state championship. It seems like long ago and are now sitting at 3-4 after a 14-6 loss to Kississimee Osceola.
19. St. Augustine is looking more like themselves after a 48-21 victory over rival Bartram Trail.
20. Bradford bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 43-7 rout of Leon.
21. Mandarin just edging out Fletcher 8-0 shows how much the Mustangs are really missing Tramell Jones.
22. What a year can do for you. North Marion defeating Williston 20-14 is a sign that the Colts are on the come up.
23. Arguably the game of the year in Pinellas County, Calvary Christian defeated St. Petersburg 33-28.
24. Cardinal Newman looked impressive in a 43-10 rout of Melbourne Central Catholic.
25. Fivay has equaled their win total from a year ago after a 22-19 victory over Gulf.
