5 Florida high school football 3A preseason player of the year candidates
The Florida high school football season is right around the corner and the opening weekend of games are set to kickoff through Aug. 21-23.
Sunshine State has flipped from the Metro-Suburban-Rural series back to state classifications, making for preseason player of the year candidates across the board. Class 3A features a handful of the state's top programs, including state powerhouse Eau Gallie, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern and South Sumter.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 3A player of the year in 2024:
---
Bekkam Kritza, Miami Central
What is old is new again over at Miami Central. The quarterback was a Rocket before leaving to head out West. Kritza, a Penn State commit, left Fairview High School of Colorado to head back down to Florida this past off-season. During his time with the Knights last season, who went 9-2 in 2023, Kritza completed 129-of-197 for 1,747 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Expect the signal caller to have a huge season with the receivers he has at his arsenal.
Calvin Russell, Miami Northwestern
Russell played primarily quarterback for Miami Northwestern Bulls last season, but this upcoming fall for Teddy Bridgwater's Bulls should have a big role at wide receiver. Last season, the multi-faceted athlete can contribute in a variety of ways. The Class of 2026 prospect is currently the No. 1 rated player in the state of Florida. Expect Russell to be a major contributor to the team this fall.
Malakhi Boone, South Sumter
Arguably one of the best two-way players in North Central Florida, Boone proved last season that he can put up strong numbers on both offense and defense. The UCF commitment tallied over 100 tackles, 25 for loss and eight sacks on defense. Boone also played in the backfield for the Raiders, rushing for 351 yards and seven touchdowns. The Raiders are looking to make a major push for a 3A state title and Boone will be a major piece to the puzzle.
Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore
Looking at last season, Jurgensen nearly led the Hornets to the Class 2M state semifinals. When it comes to Orlando-area quarterbacks, not many had Jurgensen on their radar. The University of Virginia commitment made a name for himself throughout the 2023 season, throwing for 2,466 yards and 29 touchdowns. Heading into his senior year, the Bishop Moore signal caller should have a huge fall campaign.
Joseph Allen, Eau Gallie
The Commadores got themselves a nice addition under center for the upcoming season in Allen. The signal caller played well under center for the Melbourne Central Catholic as a freshman starter, but has since transferred to Eau Gallie during the off-season. Allen finished 2023 completing 148-of-245 passes for 2,174 yards, 29 touchdowns. Chris Sands should be able to help maximize Allen's abilities on offense, posing for another strong season for the quarterback.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
WR Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central
RB Nino Joseph, Lely
ATH Jade Card, Miami Northwestern
RB Latavious Welch, Eau Gallie
RB Malik Allen, Estero
Andy Villamarzo