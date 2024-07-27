5 Florida high school football 4A preseason player of the year candidates
The Florida high school football season is right around the corner and the opening weekend of games are set to kickoff through Aug. 21-23.
Sunshine State has flipped from the Metro-Suburban-Rural series back to state classifications, making for preseason player of the year candidates across the board. Class 4A features a handful of the state's top programs, including state powerhouse Escambia, Lake Wales, Jones, Miami Norland, Plantation American Heritage and Vanguard.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 4A player of the year in 2024:
Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage
One of the most highly efficient high school quarterbacks in the country should be primed for a stellar junior campaign. Son of former NBA shooting guard Raja Bell, the quarterback has come onto the scene as a first-year starter and played phenomenal. Bell, a Texas commit, ended up throwing for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions. Expect the Patriots to make a deep playoff run behind the play of Bell under center.
Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland
If you're looking for a quarterback to put up numbers both through the air and on the ground, look no further than the Vikings' signal caller. Yapoor was clutch last season for the Vikings in leading them to the Class 2M state title game. The signal caller threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four picks. Also rushed for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns. Already Dade County's all-time leader in passing yards, Yapoor is expected to just continue to add to his record-setting numbers.
DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills
Whether the LSU commitment is on offense or defense, Pickett remains undoubtedly one of the state's top players. Pickett plays a role both on offense and defense for Zephyrhills, putting up some strong numbers in 2023. The fleet-footed 2-way dynamo had over 1,000 yards receiving and made 31 tackles at safety. With so much leaning on Pickett's shoulders, the Bulldog should have a major senior season in Pasco County.
Will Griffin, Jesuit
One of the Tampa Bay area's top returning quarterbacks leads a really talented Tigers' offense. The Florida commitment has filled out at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds at quarterback, Griffin’s size has colleges wowed all over the country. This past season, Griffin completed 244-of-361 passes for 3,404 yards and 34 touchdowns. Griffin should be in line for another big season this fall.
Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine
When you have a wide receiver like UCF commitment Carl Jenkins Jr. to throw to, your passing numbers are going to skyrocket. Hewlett had a strong season for the Class 3M state finalist Yellow Jackets, throwing for 2,712 yards and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Hewlett has already committed to the University of South Florida. The Yellow Jackets' field general is one of the most accurate passers in the Sunshine State and should surpass the 3,000-yard plateau this season.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
QB Dereon Coleman, Jones
RB Dorrion Brooks, Escambia
WR Kaneilius Purdy, Lake Wales
RB Shawn Simeon, Naples
ATH Nasir Allen, Vanguard
