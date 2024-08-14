5 Florida high school football 5A preseason player of the year candidates
The Florida high school football season is right around the corner and the opening weekend of games are set to kickoff through Aug. 21-23.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Sunshine State has flipped from the Metro-Suburban-Rural series back to state classifications, making for preseason player of the year candidates across the board. Class 5A features a handful of the state's top programs, including state powerhouse Edgewater, Gaither, Lakeland, Manatee, Niceville, Tampa Bay Tech and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 5A player of the year in 2024:
Dallas Wilson, Tampa Bay Tech
It really doesnt matter who's throwing the rock, Wilson is going to get his catches and score his touchdowns. The fleet-footed wide receiver is one of the state's best route runners and is poised for a big 2024 campaign. The Oregon commit is the Tampa Bay area's top wide receiver bar none. Wilson in 2023 caught 49 passes for 872 yards and scored nine touchdowns for the Titans.
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers
Whether he's playing on offense or defense, Tucker makes a major difference for Fort Myers. The two-standout plays on offense at receiver, defensively at defensive back, making him a player that rarely leaves the field. The Green Wave wide receiver last season finished 2023 with 722 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. Tucker also added five rushing touchdowns.
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas
Underrated as they come because of all the playmakers at St. Thomas Aquinas, Indorf made some huge plays in leading the Raiders to the 5-peat of state titles last season. The senior signal caller will have to show early on he's one of the best out of South Florida, as the Raiders face Bishop Gorman. Indorf finished 2023 throwing for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Zander Smith, Lakeland
Now many might not give Smith the credit he deserves last year because of the Dreadnaughts being a more run-first team, but the Polk County quarterback was as good as they come. The North Dakota State commitment in 2023 threw for 1,758 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four picks for the Class 4S state champions. Smith was injured for some of last season, but returns healthy and aiming for a major 2024 season.
Andrew Heidel, Manatee
After seeing Manatee's spring game against Vanguard, one thing is for certain that Heidel will be taking to the air plenty this fall. Now the gunslinger quarterback under Jacquez Green, Heidel blossomed on the South Suncoast in 2023. Heidel, a Army commitment, has completed 206-of-318 passes for 2,618 yards and 20 touchdowns. The passer is primed for a huge fall in Bradenton.
- -
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
WR Darryon Williams, Gaither
WR Semaj Fleming, Edgewater
RB Connor Mathews, Niceville
QB Sammy Freitas, Mosley
QB Sam Powell, Golden Gate
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl