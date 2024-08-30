High School

5 takeaways from Florida high school football Thursday night kickoff [8/29/2024] 

There was plenty of action that took place across the state and we provide some takeaways from the night

Andy Villamarzo

West Boca Raton football Jaydin Broadnax (5) defends a pass during a win over Benjamin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida high school football season continued its season on Thursday night with some surprising results before Friday's main course of games. Before Friday's slate of games, there were plenty of good ones played on Thursday and we've got some takeaways from those contests. Take a look below at the five takeaways from Florida's second Thursday of regular season games.

West Boca Raton’s defense continues to shine 

If there were any doubts from the season-opening win over Benjamin, 14-13, the Bulls’ defense put them to rest on Thursday night. A potent Palm Beach Central offense held to just one score in a 28-7 win was impressive no matter how you look at it. Xavier Reed was living in the Broncos’ backfield and this West Boca Raton team continues to make the argument as a team to watch as the season trudges along. 

Who saw South Lake beating Tavares? 

By the question posed, certainly not us because Tavares was a team entering Week 2 seemingly red hot. The Bulldogs were coming off a 45-0 drubbing of Citrus and also looked solid in the preseason. What gives? Maybe it was the unexpected 5pm kickoff, but we have to give our flowers to South Lake. A team that went 2-8 last season took Nature Coast to the wire and now beats Tavares. It’s not a coincidence when a team is competitive twice against solid clubs. 

Eric Lodge welcomed back to Central Florida

The former state championship head coach of Sanford Seminole made his return to the Sunshine State, but this time he’s now the head ball coach of a different program. Lodge led the Seminoles to the 2020 state championship and returned Thursday night to face Winter Park with his new team, the Berkeley Stags of South Carolina. The Wildcats edged out the Stags 19-14, but it was certainly a nice sight to see Lodge back in Central Florida. 

Bishop Moore wins in the Empire State 

If you take a look at the 2024 schedule for Florida high school football teams, you can’t help but notice the number of contests that take clubs out of the state. The Hornets became the latest to take their show on the road, defeating Tottenville 42-21 in New York. Virginia commitment Bjorn Jurgensen finished with game with five total touchdowns. 

Blountstown wins a triple overtime thriller over Rutherford 

Brad Waggoner took his Blountstown Tigers over to Panama City’s Tommy Oliver Stadium to face the Rutherford Rams, but they wouldn’t be leaving for awhile. That’s because the two teams would need three overtime periods to decide a winner, with Blountstown edging Rutherford 27-21. Waggoner Era is off to a 2-0 start. 

