5 Takeaways from Week 1 of Florida Panhandle high school football
Week 1 of the Florida high school football season kicked off throughout the state, and there were some big games that took place in the Panhandle. Here are 5 takeaways after the conclusion of the opening week of games.
Choctawhatchee trounces Gulf Shores (AL)
The Indians traveled a short distance to the west as they took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins. On paper, it looked to be a difficult road game as Gulf Shores is the defending 5A state champions in Alabama. However, Choctaw dominated the game from start to finish winning 31-7. The key takeaway is how their defense dominated the game. They allowed only 139 yards of total offensive with one interception.
The standout player for the Indians was their four-star defensive back Dante Core. He allowed zero receptions in the game while also providing a spark on offense with a key reception that set up a touchdown. His leadership and playmaking ability will be key for the Indians as they look to make the playoffs again this season.
Pensacola Catholic shuts out the Navarre Raiders
It was a rough start for first-year head coach Garrett Bagley as his Raiders suffered a 33-0 loss to Pensacola Catholic. The Crusaders took advantage of some Raiders' turnovers, and they were able to capitalize on the short field. They had a balanced attack, and Navarre was unable to stop them from scoring at will.
The Crusaders' defense also made things difficult for Navarre as the Raiders seemingly were unable to move the ball all night. It was apparent the Raiders missed their former star running back, Connor Mathews, on Friday. They will need some players to step up in that role when they take on Choctawhatchee next week. Pensacola Catholic will look to improve to 2-0 when they take on the Pace Patriots.
Niceville tops South Sumter behind 230 yards rushing from transfer Connor Matthews
Niceville played host to South Sumter which made the long journey north in a pivotal non-district game. The Eagles won 35-28 in a back-and-forth game. The Navarre Raider transfer, Connor Mathews, put the entire Panhandle on notice as he rushed for 230 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. Senior quaterback Kane Lafortune was efficient from the air as he completed 14 passes on 21 attempts for 215 yards with two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Mo Seck provided the big play ability in the passing game with seven receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. When Niceville takes on Escambia next week, the match-up to watch will be Seck versus four-star defensive back, Ladarian Clardy.
South Sumter was trailing 21-7 at halftime, but it stormed back to take the lead late in the game versus the hostile home crowd. The Raiders showed maturity and growth in this game, and this will pay dividends throughout the season. They have a formidable rushing attack with Malakhi Boone and Stanley Young, and they will give defenses trouble this season. The Raiders play host to Forest next week.
Escambia is a dark horse this season
After finishing 8-4 last season, the Escambia Gators look to improve on that this season. They got their 2024 season off to a terrific start by defeating West Florida Tech 45-13.
Led by their superstar, four-star defensive back Ladarian Clardy, the Gators could surprise some teams this season. Clardy proved that he is lethal in the return game, scoring on an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass to help secure victory for the Gators. Their matchup with Niceville next week will arguably be their toughest this season on paper, and they will have to play their best if they want to walk away with a win.
The next four weeks will also be their most difficult stretch of games as they play three of the four games away from home. If they can make it through that stretch with at least two wins, this will be a team to watch for in the latter half of the season.
Crestview's big play offense leads them to victory
Crestview got off to a 1-0 start with a 42-7 win over the Milton Panthers. The Bulldogs' defense caused havoc all night which helped propel them to victory. Crestview's offense was able to feed off the success of their defense and struck with big plays. Leading 14-7 late in the first half, the Bulldogs struck quick with two passing touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring play. They also threw another passing touchdown late in the fourth to extend the lead to 42-7 in the closing minutes.
Crestview will need its big play ability to continue next week when the Bulldogs host the Walton Braves. Senior quarterback, Wells Bettenhausen was 25-for-31 for 382 yards with five touchdowns. However, the Braves defense allowed 50 points in their loss to Marianna last year. In a game that will surely be a shootout, Crestview's defense will need to continue their great play in hopes of slowing down Walton.