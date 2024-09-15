5 Takeaways from Week 4 of Central Florida high school football
The fourth week of Central Florida high school football action saw some nail-biting finishes and impressive blowouts.
Seminole High stunned South Florida power Monarch on a touchdown pass with 13 seconds left. The DeLand Bulldogs mauled aa Georgia team. And Cocoa rebounded from a loss to national power IMG Academy with a convincing win against Heritage of Palm Bay.
Here are our 5 takeaways from regular-season Week 4 action involving Central Florida teams:
Seminole wins its third straight in wild fashion
The Seminoles served notice they are the best team in Seminole County after rallying past Monarch (Coconut Creek), 30-26. Michael Clayton’s 17-yard TD pass to Xavier Tucker with 13 seconds left capped a wild game that had three lead changes in the last 3 ½ minutes.
Seminole (3-0) grounded out a strong running game with Daytona Beach Mainland transfer Khamani Robinson and Rodney Grant III, who combined for more than 160 yards and two TDs.
Seminole, which plays one of the toughest schedules in the state, hosts Lake Wales (4-0) on Sept. 20. The Highlanders are 27-1 over the last two seasons, including a state championship in 2022.
DeLand rolls past Georgia's Appling County
The Bulldogs have found their rhythm after a season-opening loss to Florida power Madison County, crushing Appling County (Baxley, Ga.), 38-7. DeLand, which last year advanced to the state semifinals, has outscored its last three opponents, 129-56.
Taihj Moore ran for more than 120 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs, who host Deltona (1-2) on Sept. 20.
Cocoa bounces back with a big win
The two-time defending state champion Tigers rebounded from a 34-13 loss to national power IMG Academy (Bradenton) with an impressive 39-13 win against Heritage (Palm Bay).
Cocoa (3-1) fell behind early but then reeled off 23 points in the second quarter to take command. Brady Hart, a Michigan commit, threw three TD passes, and Latrison Lane ran for two scores to lead the Tigers.
Cocoa faces another fierce test on Sept. 20 when it visits Venice (4-0). The Indians finished as Class 4S state runner-up to Lakeland last year.
Heritage (1-3) hosts Vero Beach (1-3) on Sept. 20.
West Orange turns back Boone in Metro Orlando showdown
The Warriors remained undefeated (3-0) with a hard-fought win against the Braves. West Orange is one of the most improved teams in Central Florida after going 3-7 last season.
A key part of that turnaround has been quarterback Brian Dillard, who has been electrifying passing, running and even receiving. He had more than 260 total yards, including the go-ahead 25-yard TD catch from Andrew Chung in the third quarter.
West Orange visits Lake Buena Visita (2-1) on Sept. 20. Boone (2-2) hosts Ocoee (2-1) the same day.
Eau Gallie zips past rival Satellite for third victory
The Commodores scored 33 unanswered points to put away Space Coast rival, Satellite (Beach), 33-3.
Standout two-way player Xavier Lherisse caught two TD passes from Joseph Allen and had a pick-6 to lead the Commodores (3-0). Lherisse is one of the most heavily recruited defensive backs in the nation.
Eau Gallie hosts University High (Orange City), which is 4-0, on Sept. 20. Satellite visits New Smyrna Beach (2-1) the same day.