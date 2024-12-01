5 Takeaways: Santa Fe Catholic Defeats Mater Lakes Academy at Hoop Feast in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA – The 2nd Annual Hoop Feast showcased some of Florida’s top basketball talent on Saturday, as Santa Fe Catholic (3-1) held off defending Class 4A State Champion Mater Lakes Academy (0-2) for a 66-59 win.
Despite a stellar 30-point outing from Mater Lakes’ 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard Tai Bell, son of former NBA veteran Raja Bell, Santa Fe Catholic delivered a balanced scoring attack, led by 5-foot-10 junior guard Toby Lane (24 points) and 6-foot-3 senior Tate Darner (22 points), a Chattanooga commit.
Here are five key takeaways from the game:
1. Tai Bell Proves He’s a Scoring Machine
Tai Bell demonstrated why he’s one of the most exciting young players in Florida. The sophomore guard, known for his scoring versatility, poured in a game-high 30 points, showcasing his ability to attack from all three levels. Whether creating off the dribble or hitting tough shots on the catch, Bell continues to elevate his game and cement his reputation as a future star.
2. Khanye Moss Impresses with Dynamic Guard Play
Mater Lakes’ 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Khanye Moss displayed electrifying speed and skill as he handled both on- and off-ball duties. Moss excelled at driving to the rim, finishing through contact, and showing a much-improved jump shot. His versatility and poise make him a key player to watch as the season progresses.
3. Toby Lane Shines as an Underrated Class of 2026 Prospect
Santa Fe Catholic’s 5-foot-10 junior guard Toby Lane was as tough as they come, finishing strong at the basket and knocking down clutch shots from deep. Lane’s smooth shooting stroke and ability to create offense make him one of the most underrated players in the state. He led the Hawks with 24 points and was a critical factor in their victory.
4. Tate Darner Proves Why He’s a Top Shooting Threat
Senior shooting guard and Chattanooga commit Tate Darner continued to raise his stock as one of Florida’s most accurate perimeter shooters. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter drained five 3-pointers en route to 22 points, providing a consistent offensive spark for Santa Fe Catholic. His shooting range and composure under pressure will make him a key asset at the next level.
5. Ethan Knox Shows Star Potential in the Class of 2028
Santa Fe Catholic freshman Ethan Knox showcased his length, athleticism, and upside as a rising star in Florida basketball. The 6-foot-4 guard displayed a soft touch around the rim, aggressiveness in the passing lanes, and the ability to finish through traffic. His defensive instincts and versatility on offense suggest Knox could be a breakout player this season.
Game Recap
Mater Lakes Academy’s season-opening struggles continued, but Tai Bell’s performance proved the defending Class 4A champions have plenty of talent to compete this season. For Santa Fe Catholic, the balanced contributions from Lane, Darner, and Knox highlighted a team capable of making noise in their division.
Stay tuned for more coverage of Florida high school basketball as the Hoop Feast tournament continues!