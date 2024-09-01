50 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 2 action
Week 2 was anything that could happen, happened.
The unexpected went haywire throughout the high school football scene all over the Sunshine State this past week.
From major upsets, unexpected results and of course it wouldn't be Florida without some Mother Nature butting in, we observed aplenty from the over 200 games played.
Here we list 50 things we observed from Florida's Week 2 of action.
1. What in the heck is going on in South Florida?
For the first time since 2017, the Chaminade Madonna Lions are 0-2 to start the season after a shocking 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely. That wasn't on anyone's bingo card for Florida's 2024 high school football campaign. There's a lot to figure out for the Lions and it really doesn't ge any easier this week against Plantation American Heritage, who just dismantled Western 51-12. South Florida is just totally unpredictable at this point.
2. Cocoa making the argument to be No. 1
Whenever you can beat a team that won a state title the year before 51-0, that's impressive. Cocoa is living its best life after cruising by a tough Mainland program. The Tigers come in now at No. 2 in the state and take on No. 1 IMG Academy in Bradenton. A true No. 1 vs. No. 2 tilt is on deck and we can't wait.
3. Bishop Verot continues proving its worth
The Vikings came into the season with some question marks after a beatdown loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the preseason. Move on over naysayers, because Bishop Verot is off to a sizzling start after drubbing Tampa Catholic 55-12. Next up: Venice. …Which by the way…
4. Venice tests mettle in overtime win over Miami Northwestern
There was a lot of buzz heading into the highly anticipated rematch between Miami Northwestern and Venice in Week 2, with the game living up to the hype and then some. The Indians were tested and passed in a gritty 48-42 victory over the Bulls. They’ll continue to be challenged all season long as they now are the favorite to win Class 7A.
5. The First Academy beating Edgewater opens eyes
Not many games had the importance of changing peoples perception of a program like The First Academy's 28-24 victory over Edgewater. The Royals pulling off the win after defeating Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) makes Jeff Conaway's group for real moving forward.
6. Buchholz displays brilliance on the road
Not many teams can boast a couple of strong victories like the Buchholz Bobcats can. A week after beating Vanguard, they went on the road and defeated Vero Beach 38-23. Mark Whittemore being back on the sidelines has proven to be a huge difference maker after a season in which Myles Graham was the team's 2-way star.
7. Immokalee next in line to try and slow down Naples
No one has been able to give Naples a game so far down in Southwest Florida and Immokalee is next to try its hand in upending them. The Indians cruised past Barron Collier and soundly beat Clewiston in Week 2. For Immokalee, it'll be a tall task waiting for them in Week 3 against a loaded Naples' backfield.
8. Can Columbus avoid a 1-2 start?
A 14-10 loss to Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) evens up the Explorers record at 1-1 and now they have St. Thomas Aquinas on deck. It seems all but likely Columbus could drop two in a row and things don't get easier afterwards with Miami Northwestern and Miami Palmetto.
9. Nease's defense putting team's on notice
Many know Nease as the school Tim Tebow attended in high school. The Panthers through two games, however, are changing the narrative and looking for recognition. Only two touchdowns yielded in wins over Ponte Vedra and Creekside makes this group dangerous as the team continues through the season.
10. Miami Central lets off some steam against Miami Edison
The Rockets weren't thrilled about losing at home against Lakeland last week and they heard all about it. How did they handle that? On a Saturday night game at Traz Powell Stadium, they went ahead and steamrolled Miami Edison 54-7. Think this team felt like they had something to prove?
11. Lake Mary needed to grind it out in solid win over Kissimmee Osceola and now sets up for a mega matchup with Lakeland at home this week.
12. Niceville showed they're the class of the Florida Panhandle by taking care of business in a 42-21 romp over Escambia.
13. St. Thomas Aquinas took its frustrations out on Boyd Anderson, winning easily 51-0. Strong statement heading into Columbus game.
14. We really like First Academy Baptist's 31-7 throttling over Calvary Christian. Showed the Eagles are still one of SWFL's top programs.
15. Despite everything that's happened in Perry, Florida over the last two years with hurricanes and tropical storms, Taylor County's football team is a good story. The Bulldogs are 2-0 through adversity.
16. Leesburg is on a roll and upended Wildwood, 40-6. The Yellow Jackets have out-scored teams 94-6 between wins over Dr. Krop and the Wildcats.
17. IMG Academy White shut down the vaunted rushing attack of Key West, winning 28-0 down in the Florida Keys.
18. Hawthorne ended up winning the battle of top small schools in Mid-Central Florida 28-27 over Newberry.
19. Mosley's offense is averaging over 50 points per game after two weeks. Not too shabby.
20. Sarasota Christian is making the transition from 8-man to 11-man just fine, scoring 92 points through the Blazers first two games.
21. Glades Central is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2021.
22. We did not expect Homestead to be sitting a 0-2, falling in Week 2 to South Dade.
23. Another surprising result from Friday night was Gaither beating previous Top 25 Plant, 27-7. Respect has to be given to the Cowboys.
24. We haven't mentioned the Big Bend region enough, but Lincoln impressed in a 29-7 win over Madison County.
25. A team that's putting people on notice is Gadsden County. The Jaguars defeated arguably one of Tennessee's top teams, McCallie, 27-23.
26. Seems like Apopka's defense will once again be the backbone of the team, apparent in a 6-0 win over Evans.
27. Bradford looks like program with something to prove and they did it again in a 29-14 win over Dunnellon.
28. Frostproof's 14-0 win over Hardee was an impressive win for the Bulldogs in the Heartland region.
29. Sophomore Von Keller is Choctawhatchee's next star running back in the making.
30. Wiregrass Ranch defeating Clearwater on the road was impressive. The Bulls setup a Pasco County 'Game of the Week' against Zephyrhills.
31. One surprising result from Friday night was Bartram Trail's 28-21 loss to Ponte Vedra. Didn't see that one coming.
32. After what looked like a tumultuous off-season for North Marion in parting ways with Greg Carr, the Colts are quietly at 2-0.
33. The Largo Packers still have talent despite lower participation numbers compared to past years. Packers beating Lakewood 9-7 was impressive.
34. The Lely Trojans made up for the lack of scoring last week by rolling up 66 points versus Golden Gate.
35. A handful of Armwood players transferred in from Sumner over the off-season and defeated their former teammates 44-7.
36. It was a tough trip into South Georgia for FSU High, falling to 2023 Class 6A champ Thomas County Central 63-28.
37. Sunlake High School honored former head coach Bill Browning by naming the field after the program's first lead man.
38. Dubbed 'The Clash of the Coast', Tarpon Springs edged Palm Harbor University 14-10.
39. Oviedo is a lot better than we would've thought. The Lions cruised past Sickles 58-0 last week.
40. Let's make something real clear: Port Charlotte is going to be a problem come November.
41. Adam Gore has the Chiefland Indians back to small school prominence.
42. Nature Coast quarterback Jackson Hoyt threw for school-record 289 yards in a 39-0 win over Pasco.
43. In the battle of former Miami Hurricanes' players, Chris Harvey's CCC Marauders breezed by LaVaar Scott's Sebring 43-8.
44. Ocala Trinity Catholic falling to 0-2 is the first winless start since 2021 under John Brantley.
45. Florida schools are 0-2 against Georgia's Camden County in the last two weeks (East Lake, West Broward).
46. Tampa Bay Tech showed no mercy in a 74-0 thrashing over Wharton.
47. Manatee has been one of the South Suncoast's hottest teams and continued that in a 41-0 win over Southeast. Now they'll travel up to South Georgia to face Lowndes.
48. Lemon Bay-Cape Coral game wasn't play due to a medical emergency for the visiting Seahawks.
49. Mark down win No. 1 for Amp Campbell as head coach at Sarasota High School.
50. Keswick Christian assistant coach Bob Dare faced off against his old team, Bishop McLaughlin and picked up a 23-6 victory. Dare was the Hurricanes' head coach the last two years.
