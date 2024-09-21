50 Week 6 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 5 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Sep. 24th
Winter Park at Jones
Sep. 26th
South Dade at Columbus
Arnold at Choctawhatchee
Sep. 27th
IMG Academy at Phenix City Central (Alabama)
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Moore
Cardinal Newman at Jesuit
Plantation at Plantation American Heritage
Naples at Dunbar
Pinellas Park at Manatee
Chaminade-Madonna at Western
Lake Gibson at Lakeland
Jackson at Miami Northwestern
Southridge at Homestead
Fort Myers at North Fort Myers
Bishop Verot at First Baptist Academy
Jupiter at Palm Beach Central
Riverside at Raines
Ed White at Merritt Island
Armwood at Plant
Sumner at Plant City
Baker County at Godby
Spruce Creek at DeLand
Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian
Eau Gallie at Titusville
Lake Weir at Crystal River
Dunnellon at Eastside
Holmes County at Chipley
FSU High at Taylor County
St. Augustine at Columbia
Vanguard at Lecanto
Strawberry Crest at Newsome
Charlotte at Cape Coral
North Marion at South Sumter
Fletcher at Oakleaf
Apopka at West Orange
Buchholz at Nease
Viera at Melbourne Central Catholic
Newberry at Palatka
Shorecrest Prep at St. Petersburg Canterbury
Lakeland Christian at Carrollwood Day
Jones at Auburndale
Lake Mary at Hagerty
Cardinal Mooney at Lakewood
Bartram Trail at Tocoi Creek
St. Petersburg at Southeast
Pace at Crestview
Clearwater at Gulf
Land O' Lakes at Mitchell
Lennard at Lakewood Ranch
Melbourne at Kissimmee Osceola
