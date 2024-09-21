50 Week 6 Florida high school football games to watch

High School

After throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, Bjorn Jurgensen is back for one more year at Bishop Moore before heading off to the University of Virginia.
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 5 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Sep. 24th

Winter Park at Jones

Sep. 26th

South Dade at Columbus

Arnold at Choctawhatchee

Sep. 27th

IMG Academy at Phenix City Central (Alabama)

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Moore

Cardinal Newman at Jesuit

Plantation at Plantation American Heritage

Naples at Dunbar

Pinellas Park at Manatee

Chaminade-Madonna at Western

Lake Gibson at Lakeland

Jackson at Miami Northwestern

Southridge at Homestead

Fort Myers at North Fort Myers

Bishop Verot at First Baptist Academy

Jupiter at Palm Beach Central

Riverside at Raines

Ed White at Merritt Island

Armwood at Plant

Sumner at Plant City

Baker County at Godby

Spruce Creek at DeLand

Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian

Eau Gallie at Titusville

Lake Weir at Crystal River

Dunnellon at Eastside

Holmes County at Chipley

FSU High at Taylor County

St. Augustine at Columbia

Vanguard at Lecanto

Strawberry Crest at Newsome

Charlotte at Cape Coral

North Marion at South Sumter

Fletcher at Oakleaf

Apopka at West Orange

Buchholz at Nease

Viera at Melbourne Central Catholic

Newberry at Palatka

Shorecrest Prep at St. Petersburg Canterbury

Lakeland Christian at Carrollwood Day

Jones at Auburndale

Lake Mary at Hagerty

Cardinal Mooney at Lakewood

Bartram Trail at Tocoi Creek

St. Petersburg at Southeast

Pace at Crestview

Clearwater at Gulf

Land O' Lakes at Mitchell

Lennard at Lakewood Ranch

Melbourne at Kissimmee Osceola

