50 Week 9 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 9 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 9 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Oct. 15
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Trinity Christian Academy
Oct. 17
Miami Edison at Miami Palmetto
Columbus at Miami Northwestern
Pine Forest at Pace
Oct. 18
Miami Central at Miami Norland
Clearwater Central Catholic at Venice
Glades Central at Sebring
Lakeland Christian at Delray Beach American Heritage
Palm Beach Central at Benjamin
Mandarin at Fletcher
Bolles at Riverside
Kissimmee Osceola at Apopka
Raines at Creekside
Lincoln at Niceville
Plant at Berkeley Prep
Hialeah at Goleman
Middleburg at Beachside
University at Oviedo
Sanford Seminole at The First Academy
St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
Jupiter at Martin County
West Boca Raton at Bishop Verot
Edgewater at Dr. Phillips
Titusville at Merritt Island
Boca Raton at Cardinal Gibbons
Lake Mary at Evans
Hawthorne at IMG Academy White
Monarch at St. Thomas Aquinas
Ed White at Oakleaf
Melbourne Central Catholic at Cardinal Newman
Specially Fit Academy at Lakeland
Tavares at Bishop Moore
Crestview at Escambia
Palatka at Crescent City
Marianna at Holmes County
Ocoee at Winter Park
West Broward at Gulf Coast
Carrollwood Day at University Christian
Riverdale at Cape Coral
North Fort Myers at East Lee County
Palmetto at Manatee
Miami Booker T. Washington at Southridge
Calvary Christian at St. Petersburg
Tampa Bay Tech at Durant
Mulberry at Frostproof
South Sumter at Vanguard
Carol City at Homestead
Alonso at Plant City
Fort White at Newberry
Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota Riverview
Springstead at Wiregrass Ranch
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl