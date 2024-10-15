50 Week 9 Florida high school football games to watch

High School

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 9 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 9 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 9 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Oct. 15

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Trinity Christian Academy

Oct. 17

Miami Edison at Miami Palmetto

Columbus at Miami Northwestern

Pine Forest at Pace

Oct. 18

Miami Central at Miami Norland

Clearwater Central Catholic at Venice

Glades Central at Sebring

Lakeland Christian at Delray Beach American Heritage

Palm Beach Central at Benjamin

Mandarin at Fletcher

Bolles at Riverside

Kissimmee Osceola at Apopka

Raines at Creekside

Lincoln at Niceville

Plant at Berkeley Prep

Hialeah at Goleman

Middleburg at Beachside

University at Oviedo

Sanford Seminole at The First Academy

St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

Jupiter at Martin County

West Boca Raton at Bishop Verot

Edgewater at Dr. Phillips

Titusville at Merritt Island

Boca Raton at Cardinal Gibbons

Lake Mary at Evans

Hawthorne at IMG Academy White

Monarch at St. Thomas Aquinas

Ed White at Oakleaf

Melbourne Central Catholic at Cardinal Newman

Specially Fit Academy at Lakeland

Tavares at Bishop Moore

Crestview at Escambia

Palatka at Crescent City

Marianna at Holmes County

Ocoee at Winter Park

West Broward at Gulf Coast

Carrollwood Day at University Christian

Riverdale at Cape Coral

North Fort Myers at East Lee County

Palmetto at Manatee

Miami Booker T. Washington at Southridge

Calvary Christian at St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Tech at Durant

Mulberry at Frostproof

South Sumter at Vanguard

Carol City at Homestead

Alonso at Plant City

Fort White at Newberry

Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota Riverview

Springstead at Wiregrass Ranch

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

