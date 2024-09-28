Arkansas commit Kamare Williams scores on dazzling 58-yard TD vs. undefeated Jupiter
Up against one of the final few undefeated teams in Palm Beach County, Kamare Williams has decided to take things into his own hands.
The Palm Beach Central senior wide receiver got that chance and took advantage of it in the first quarter of Friday night's game against undefeated Jupiter (4-0).
The Arkansas commitment wowed folks on hand as he scored on a dazzling 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chance Rouston against the Warriors in a battle between a couple of the 561's best teams. Williams is rated a 3-star 2025 wide receiver, according to 247Sports.
Heading into Friday night's contest, Williams led the Broncos with 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Williams hauled in 49 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns.
Before landing at Palm Beach Central, Williams played at Delray Beach Atlantic in 2022, where he caught 35 passes for 916 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/21/2024)
The 25 most intriguing Florida high school football coaches for 2024
2024 Florida High School Quarterback Rankings: 2026's impressing across the board
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl