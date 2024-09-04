Bekkam Kritza transfers back to Santa Margarita (California) from Miami Central
For the second and last time it looks like, 2025 3-star quarterback Bekkam Kritza will be transferring out of Miami Central High School.
The Portal 305 confirmed Wednesday morning that the Penn State commitment is leaving the Rockets and heading back to west coast to play for Santa Margarita High School in California. Kritza played at Fairview from 2021-2023 and was at Santa Margarita before heading back to Miami Central.
The first time around that Kritza transferred to Miami Central was back in April, 2023 when he left Santa Margarita (California) and headed for the Sunshine State.
This time around, however, Kritza left Fairview High School of Colorado to head back down to Florida. Now, it looks like Kritza will be attending his third high school of the last year and a half.
Kritza, a Penn State, returned to the Rockets this season after playing most of last season in Colorado. For Fairview, he threw for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns and just three picks. As a freshman at Fairview in 2021, Kritza threw for 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight picks.
The Rockets are currently ranked No. 9 in the latest SBLive Sports Florida Top 25 rankings.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl