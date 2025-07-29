Central Florida Football Kicks Off With Massive Turnouts and Pre-Dawn Practices
Melbourne High’s football team is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “bright and early.”
Mel-Hi Gets Ahead of the Heat With 6 A.M. Start
In an effort to beat the heat, Mel-Hi opened the first day of practice literally before the rooster crows: 6 a.m. Players and coaches moved around in the dark before the sun finally filtered in on the Space Coast school.
“It’s incredible for us,” said Mel-Hi coach Jeff Pannucci. “We did it last year, too. And we never miss a practice due to inclement weather.
“It also allows (the players) to get to jobs or study after school,” Pannucci said. “And, it’s obviously much cooler. Their focus is much better, too. They’re not sitting in class all day long and then coming outside in the heat at 4 p.m. to be taught some more.”
A whopping 90 student-athletes showed up for junior varsity/varsity practice for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 5-5 record last season. Pannucci said only one player was late. “It was due to a flat tire,” he said.
Florida High Schools Tackle First Day of Football Practice
Monday was the first day that Florida high school football teams could begin non-contact drills for the 2025 season. Most schools go in helmets for two days before advancing to shells for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The first day of contact drills is Saturday, Aug. 2, which means teams will have two full weeks of practice before preseason Kickoff Classic games are held Aug. 11-16.
Lake Mary Draws A Whopping 174 Student-Athletes to Drills
Opening day of practice turned out to be a big hit at Lake Mary, which is coming off a 12-3 record and a Class 7A state runner-up finish. A whopping 174 student-athletes showed up for drills.
“We had a great first day,” said Lake Mary coach Scott Perry. “We had approximately 65 varsity players, 25 coaches and six athletic trainers on our brand-new turf field.
“It was helmets only,” Perry said, “so, we did a lot of conditioning and walking through plays, but overall, a very positive day with great energy out there!”
Seminole High Shows Strength in Numbers with 140 Players
Seminole High, projected to be one of the top teams in Central Florida, had approximately 140 student-athletes turn out for practice, according to coach Karl Calhoun.
“The JV and varsity practice together and freshmen practice alone,” Calhoun said.
The Seminoles drill from 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesday, and then from 7 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Noles last season went 10-2, advancing to the Class 7A regional finals. They are traditionally one of the state’s top programs.
Boone Braves Strike it Big with 100 Players
In Orange County, Boone High coach Andy Johnson said 100 student-athletes turned out for drills. The Braves went 5-5 last season.
“We break them into offense and defense for now,” he said. “JV/varsity drills will be later. We looked good. Lots of energy.”
Astronaut War Eagles Opt for Afternoon Grind in the Heat
Astronaut High third-year coach Logan Hallock said the War Eagles will practice in helmets only the first three days before going to shells on Thursday and Friday.
AHS will practice from 3:50 to 6:15 p.m.
