FHSAA Boys Basketball 2025 bracket reveal
Rural Classification
Region 1 (Semifinals)
#4 Graceville vs #1 Bethlehem
#3 Chipley vs #2 Baker
Region 2 (Semifinals)
#4 Blountstown vs #1 Crossroad Academy
#3 Munroe vs #2 Port St. Joe (Game at Munroe)
Region 3 (Semifinals)
#4 Trenton vs #1 Hilliard
#3 Madison County vs #2 Fort White
Region 4 (Semifinals)
#4 Moore Haven vs #1 Hawthorne
#3 Wildwood vs #2 Williston
Class 1A
Region 1
#8 Meadowbrook Academy vs #1 Impact Christian Academy
#5 St. John's Country Day vs #4 North Florida Educational Institiute
#7 North Florida Christian vs #2 Eagle's View Academy
#6 St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) vs #3 Christ's Church Academy
Region 2
#8 Florida Prep vs #1 North Tampa Christian
#5 Mount Dora Christian vs #4 Legacy
#7 Orlando Christian Prep vs #2 Central Florida Christian
#6 Altamonte Christian vs #3 Zephyrhills Christian
Region 3
To Be Determined- Tonight
Region 4
#8 Schoolhouse Prep vs #1 Sagemont
#5 Grandview Prep vs #4 Dade Christian
#7 Lake Worth Christian vs #2 Atlantic Christian
#6 Miami Christian vs #3 Westwood Christian
Class 2A
#8 Rocky Bayou Christian vs #1 University Christian
#5 Bishop Snyder vs #4 Providence
#7 PK Yonge vs #2 The Master's Academy
#6 Faith Christian vs #3 The First Academy (Orlando)
Region 2
#8 Oxbridge Academy vs #1 Santa Fe Catholic
#5 Benjamin vs #4 Holy Trinity Episcopal
#7 Cornerstone Charter vs #2 Foundation Academy
#6 John Carroll Catholic vs #3 St. John Paul II (Boca Raton)
Region 3
#8 Admiral Farragut vs #1 Tampa Prep
#5 Indian Rocks Christian vs #4 SLAM Tampa
#7 Carrollwood Day vs #2 First Baptist Academy
#6 Clearwater Central Catholic vs #3 Bell Creek Academy
Region 4
#8 Palmer Trinity vs #1 Riviera Prep
#5 Westminster Academy vs #4 Hialeah Educational Academy
#7 Westminster Christian vs #2 Chaminade-Madonna
#6 Divine Savior Academy vs #3 Miami Country Day
Region 1
#8 Walton vs #1 Andrew Jackson
#5 Fernandina Beach vs #4 Marianna
#7 Bolles (Jacksonville) vs #2 Newberry
#6 Episcopal School of Jacksonville vs #3 Florida High
Region 2
#8 Astronaut vs #1 The Villages Charter
#5 Discovery vs #4 Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
#7 Berkeley Prep vs #2 Lake Highland Prep
#6 Windermere Prep vs #3 Tampa Catholic
Region 3
#8 Avon Park vs #1 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)
#5 Bishop Verot vs #4 North Broward Prep (Game at North Broward Prep)
#7 King's Academy (West Palm Beach) vs #2 St. Andrew's (Boca Raton) (Game at King's Academy)
#6 Glades Central vs #3 Gateway Charter
Region 4
#8 Carol City vs #1 Cardinal Gibbons
#5 SLAM Miami vs #4 Pine Crest (Game at SLAM Miami)
#7 Somerset Charter (Silver Palms) vs #2 University School (Fort Lauderdale) (Game at Somerset Charter)
#6 Don Soffer vs #3 Gulliver Prep
Class 4A
Region 1
#8 Fort Walton Beach vs #1 Ribault
#5 Bay vs #4 Bishop Kenny
#7 Paxon vs #2 Rickards (Tallahassee)
#6 Raines (Jacksonville) vs #3 Godby (Tallahassee)
Region 2
#8 Bishop Moore vs #1 Eustis
#5 Liberty (Kissimmee) vs #4 Santa Fe (Alachua)
#7 Tavares vs #2 Atlantic (Port Orange)
#6 Rockledge vs #3 North Marion
Region 3
#8 Island Coast vs #1 Gibbs
#5 Booker (Sarasota) vs #4 Seminole
#7 Chamberlain vs #2 Blake
#6 Dunedin vs #3 Boca Ciega (Game at Dunedin)
Region 4
#8 Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines) vs #1 Miami Northwestern
#5 St. Brendan vs #4 Suncoast
#7 Barron Collier vs #2 Stranahan
#6 Reagan (Doral) vs #3 Miami Central
Class 5A
Region 1
#8 Lincoln (Tallahassee) vs #1 Fleming Island
#5 Leon vs #4 St. Augustine
#7 Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) vs #2 Ponte Vedra
#6 Columbia (Lake City) vs #3 Gainesville
Region 2
#8 Fivay vs #1 Leesburg
#5 Vanguard (Ocala) vs #4 Wesley Chapel
#7 New Smyrna Beach vs #2 Lecanto
#6 Gateway (Kissimmee) vs #3 Auburndale
Region 3
#8 Naples vs #1 Port Charlotte
#5 Cape Coral vs #4 St. Petersburg
#7 Clearwater vs #2 Jesuit
#6 Southeast (Bradenton) vs #3 Countryside
Region 4
#8 Atlantic (Delray Beach) vs #1 Pembroke Pines Charter
#5 South Fork vs #4 Belen Jesuit
#7 American (Hialeah) vs #2 Blanche Ely
#6 Archbishop McCarthy vs #3 Miami Norland
Class 6A
Region 1
#8 Fletcher vs #1 Tocoi Creek
#5 Milton vs #4 Oviedo
#7 Oakleaf vs #2 Lake Howell
#6 Crestview vs #3 Ocala Forest
Region 2
#8 Gaither (Tampa) vs #1 Evans (Orlando)- (Game at Gaither)
#5 East River vs #4 Bartow
#7 Melbourne vs #2 Edgewater
#6 Lake Minneola vs #3 Viera
Region 3
#8 Palmetto Ridge vs #1 Wiregrass Ranch
#5 Palmetto vs #4 Wharton
#7 Sunlake vs #2 Charlotte (Punta Gorda)
#6 Sickles vs #3 East Lake (Game at Sickles)
Region 4
#8 Dwyer vs #1 St. Thomas Aquinas
#5 Miramar vs #4 South Plantation (Game at Miramar)
#7 Boyd Anderson vs #2 Martin County
#6 Miami Southridge vs #3 Coral Springs (Game at Miami Southridge)
Class 7A
Region 1
#8 Lake Mary vs #1 Creekside
#5 Seminole (Sanford) vs #4 University (Orlando)
#7 Colonial vs #2 Apopka
#6 Lake Brantley vs #3 Winter Park
Region 2
#8 Harmony vs #1 Windermere
#5 St. Cloud vs #4 Olympia
#7 Centennial (Port St. Lucie) vs #2 Oak Ridge (Game at Centennial)
#6 Fort Pierce Central vs #3 Wellington
Region 3
#8 Sarasota Riverview vs #1 Kissimmee Osceola
#5 Plant vs #4 Newsome
#7 Poinciana (Kissimmee) vs #2 Sarasota
#6 Plant City vs #3 Lehigh
Region 4
#8 Doral Academy vs #1 Columbus
#5 Cypress Bay vs #4 Western (Davie) (Game at Cypress Bay)
#7 Park Vista vs #2 Miami High
#6 Miami Palmetto vs #3 Coral Glades
