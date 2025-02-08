High School

FHSAA Boys Basketball 2025 bracket reveal

Ross Van De Griek

Cameron Boozer leads the top-ranked high school basketball team in the nation, the Columbus Explorers (Florida). / Jeff Klein

Rural Classification

Region 1 (Semifinals)

#4 Graceville vs #1 Bethlehem

#3 Chipley vs #2 Baker

Region 2 (Semifinals)

#4 Blountstown vs #1 Crossroad Academy

#3 Munroe vs #2 Port St. Joe (Game at Munroe)

Region 3 (Semifinals)

#4 Trenton vs #1 Hilliard

#3 Madison County vs #2 Fort White

Region 4 (Semifinals)

#4 Moore Haven vs #1 Hawthorne

#3 Wildwood vs #2 Williston

Class 1A

Region 1

#8 Meadowbrook Academy vs #1 Impact Christian Academy

#5 St. John's Country Day vs #4 North Florida Educational Institiute

#7 North Florida Christian vs #2 Eagle's View Academy

#6 St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) vs #3 Christ's Church Academy

Region 2

#8 Florida Prep vs #1 North Tampa Christian

#5 Mount Dora Christian vs #4 Legacy

#7 Orlando Christian Prep vs #2 Central Florida Christian

#6 Altamonte Christian vs #3 Zephyrhills Christian

Region 3

To Be Determined- Tonight

Region 4

#8 Schoolhouse Prep vs #1 Sagemont

#5 Grandview Prep vs #4 Dade Christian

#7 Lake Worth Christian vs #2 Atlantic Christian

#6 Miami Christian vs #3 Westwood Christian

Class 2A

#8 Rocky Bayou Christian vs #1 University Christian

#5 Bishop Snyder vs #4 Providence

#7 PK Yonge vs #2 The Master's Academy

#6 Faith Christian vs #3 The First Academy (Orlando)

Region 2

#8 Oxbridge Academy vs #1 Santa Fe Catholic

#5 Benjamin vs #4 Holy Trinity Episcopal

#7 Cornerstone Charter vs #2 Foundation Academy

#6 John Carroll Catholic vs #3 St. John Paul II (Boca Raton)

Region 3

#8 Admiral Farragut vs #1 Tampa Prep

#5 Indian Rocks Christian vs #4 SLAM Tampa

#7 Carrollwood Day vs #2 First Baptist Academy

#6 Clearwater Central Catholic vs #3 Bell Creek Academy

Region 4

#8 Palmer Trinity vs #1 Riviera Prep

#5 Westminster Academy vs #4 Hialeah Educational Academy

#7 Westminster Christian vs #2 Chaminade-Madonna

#6 Divine Savior Academy vs #3 Miami Country Day

Region 1

#8 Walton vs #1 Andrew Jackson

#5 Fernandina Beach vs #4 Marianna

#7 Bolles (Jacksonville) vs #2 Newberry

#6 Episcopal School of Jacksonville vs #3 Florida High

Region 2

#8 Astronaut vs #1 The Villages Charter

#5 Discovery vs #4 Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

#7 Berkeley Prep vs #2 Lake Highland Prep

#6 Windermere Prep vs #3 Tampa Catholic

Region 3

#8 Avon Park vs #1 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)

#5 Bishop Verot vs #4 North Broward Prep (Game at North Broward Prep)

#7 King's Academy (West Palm Beach) vs #2 St. Andrew's (Boca Raton) (Game at King's Academy)

#6 Glades Central vs #3 Gateway Charter

Region 4

#8 Carol City vs #1 Cardinal Gibbons

#5 SLAM Miami vs #4 Pine Crest (Game at SLAM Miami)

#7 Somerset Charter (Silver Palms) vs #2 University School (Fort Lauderdale) (Game at Somerset Charter)

#6 Don Soffer vs #3 Gulliver Prep

Class 4A

Region 1

#8 Fort Walton Beach vs #1 Ribault

#5 Bay vs #4 Bishop Kenny

#7 Paxon vs #2 Rickards (Tallahassee)

#6 Raines (Jacksonville) vs #3 Godby (Tallahassee)

Region 2

#8 Bishop Moore vs #1 Eustis

#5 Liberty (Kissimmee) vs #4 Santa Fe (Alachua)

#7 Tavares vs #2 Atlantic (Port Orange)

#6 Rockledge vs #3 North Marion

Region 3

#8 Island Coast vs #1 Gibbs

#5 Booker (Sarasota) vs #4 Seminole

#7 Chamberlain vs #2 Blake

#6 Dunedin vs #3 Boca Ciega (Game at Dunedin)

Region 4

#8 Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines) vs #1 Miami Northwestern

#5 St. Brendan vs #4 Suncoast

#7 Barron Collier vs #2 Stranahan

#6 Reagan (Doral) vs #3 Miami Central

Class 5A

Region 1

#8 Lincoln (Tallahassee) vs #1 Fleming Island

#5 Leon vs #4 St. Augustine

#7 Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) vs #2 Ponte Vedra

#6 Columbia (Lake City) vs #3 Gainesville

Region 2

#8 Fivay vs #1 Leesburg

#5 Vanguard (Ocala) vs #4 Wesley Chapel

#7 New Smyrna Beach vs #2 Lecanto

#6 Gateway (Kissimmee) vs #3 Auburndale

Region 3

#8 Naples vs #1 Port Charlotte

#5 Cape Coral vs #4 St. Petersburg

#7 Clearwater vs #2 Jesuit

#6 Southeast (Bradenton) vs #3 Countryside

Region 4

#8 Atlantic (Delray Beach) vs #1 Pembroke Pines Charter

#5 South Fork vs #4 Belen Jesuit

#7 American (Hialeah) vs #2 Blanche Ely

#6 Archbishop McCarthy vs #3 Miami Norland

Class 6A

Region 1

#8 Fletcher vs #1 Tocoi Creek

#5 Milton vs #4 Oviedo

#7 Oakleaf vs #2 Lake Howell

#6 Crestview vs #3 Ocala Forest

Region 2

#8 Gaither (Tampa) vs #1 Evans (Orlando)- (Game at Gaither)

#5 East River vs #4 Bartow

#7 Melbourne vs #2 Edgewater

#6 Lake Minneola vs #3 Viera

Region 3

#8 Palmetto Ridge vs #1 Wiregrass Ranch

#5 Palmetto vs #4 Wharton

#7 Sunlake vs #2 Charlotte (Punta Gorda)

#6 Sickles vs #3 East Lake (Game at Sickles)

Region 4

#8 Dwyer vs #1 St. Thomas Aquinas

#5 Miramar vs #4 South Plantation (Game at Miramar)

#7 Boyd Anderson vs #2 Martin County

#6 Miami Southridge vs #3 Coral Springs (Game at Miami Southridge)

Class 7A

Region 1

#8 Lake Mary vs #1 Creekside

#5 Seminole (Sanford) vs #4 University (Orlando)

#7 Colonial vs #2 Apopka

#6 Lake Brantley vs #3 Winter Park

Region 2

#8 Harmony vs #1 Windermere

#5 St. Cloud vs #4 Olympia

#7 Centennial (Port St. Lucie) vs #2 Oak Ridge (Game at Centennial)

#6 Fort Pierce Central vs #3 Wellington

Region 3

#8 Sarasota Riverview vs #1 Kissimmee Osceola

#5 Plant vs #4 Newsome

#7 Poinciana (Kissimmee) vs #2 Sarasota

#6 Plant City vs #3 Lehigh

Region 4

#8 Doral Academy vs #1 Columbus

#5 Cypress Bay vs #4 Western (Davie) (Game at Cypress Bay)

#7 Park Vista vs #2 Miami High

#6 Miami Palmetto vs #3 Coral Glades

