FHSAA's official high school football bracket reveal show to air Friday evening
The highly anticipated wait to find out who exactly will be in the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs is over.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Gainesville-based organization announced that they will host its playoff bracket reveal show on Friday, November 8th at 6 p.m. via a YouTube livestream. A link to the official livestream has not been added to the FHSAA's 'upcoming' videos on YouTube as of yet.
The announcements for who will be making the postseason had been pushed back due to Hurricane Helene and Milton impacting numerous games all over the state, with the FHSAA granting an extra week to complete all district mandated contests.
There are a slew of games with district championships on the line taking place Thursday night, adding more intrigue to the final week of games before the FHSAA playoffs kickoff.
Plenty of off-the-field chaos has occurred in the Sunshine State before the official bracket reveal taking place, as two expected major players will be excluded from qualifying for the postseason.
The First Academy (Orlando) and Miami Central are two teams that were expected by many to compete for state championships in their respective classifications but will be missing out due to rule violations that have costed them forfeiting all of their wins for the 2024 season.
Top-ranked The First Academy (Orlando) football team found guilty of rules violations
FHSAA slaps Miami Central with 8 forfeits; multiple sanctions
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl