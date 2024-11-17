Florida 2026 4-star DT James Johnson covers visits; Syracuse trip possible
You can run but you can’t hide from James Johnson (6-4, 285). The Class of 2026 North Fort Myers High School (Fort Myers, FL) defensive tackle is a beast in the trenches with an array of moves and a non-stop motor that gives him permanent residency in the opposition’s backfield. The productivity and unlimited upside have brought 33 offers to Johnson’s doorstep thus far with teams clamoring to get him on campus.
SMU, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, and Missouri are a few of the most recent next level opportunities to come the four-star’s way.
Johnson shared which teams are showing interest and which are in regular contact, “Texas A&M and Clemson are showing interest. USC, Texas, Louisville, Florida, Syracuse, and UCF are reaching out the most.”
College programs have been successful at getting the big-time prospect on campus this fall.
“I have been to Florida for the Miami opener, then I went to Florida for the Texas A&M game, I was at Miami vs. FAMU (Florida A&M), and I went to Alabama vs. Georgia,” Johnson stated.
Asked which stadium had the best atmosphere for a game this season, Johnson replied, “It has to be the Georgia vs. Alabama game (Tuscaloosa). It was crazy. The stadium (Bryant-Denny), there were about 100,000 people there. It was crazy and loud. Ryan Williams (Alabama WR) had the game saving catch. When he did that, the whole stadium went crazy.”
The bond with the Miami Hurricanes’ coaching staff was covered.
“We have a good relationship,” Johnson shared. “I talk to coach (Jason) Taylor (DL), coach Joe (Salave’a – DL), and coach (Devin) Santana – I talk to them often.”
The rapport with the Florida Gators’ staff is strong as well.
“My relationship with Florida is good,” Johnson said. “Every time I go there, they are welcoming. Coach (Mike) Peterson (DE), coach (Gerald) Chatman (DL), coach (Jeremy) Patterson, and coach (Billy) Napier, it feels good talking to those guys.”
The Orange may see Johnson in the JMA Wireless Dome for their game against UConn.
“I have a potential visit to Syracuse on the 23rd that I might take,” Johnson stated.
On the potential of heading to New York to see the Orange live, Johnson added, “I am trying to see the Dome. I want to see if they have snow; I am going up there in the wintertime.”
ON THE FIELD
Watching Johnson in action, the stat sheet adds up. Johnson has ended 52 total plays with 26 tackles in the backfield in stats posted through eight games.
Asked about how his game has grown during the 2024 campaign, Johnson replied, “The biggest improvements are how fast I am off the ball, how hard and violent I strike, and how fast I have gotten. I didn’t realize how fast I had gotten until I was watching film; I saw that I was faster than normal.”
The bullrush, one-arm extensions, and walking offensive linemen backwards like they are on roller skates speaks to Johnson’s work in the weight room.
“My bench max is 325, my squat max is 455, power clean is 280, and my deadlift is 480,” Johnson stated.
Covering his moves in the trenches, Johnson shared, “I like the swim move. In practice I work on my rip and bull rip.”
Johnson was selected First Team All-FACA for his work on the field as a junior.