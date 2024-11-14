Florida 3-Star CB talks recruiting, visits
College football fans that like predicting where players will go, will up their success rate with Jovarious Lundy. The three-star Class of 2025 cornerback out of Florida’s Tampa Bay Tech has one visit left, and a proclamation with that trip.
Tracking Lundy on the field can be tricky, and not just because of his speed. The 5-11, 175-pound, prospect is being recruited to play defense in college, but is lighting up defenses this season for the Titans.
“We switch it up, but our offense is an Air Raid,” Lundy stated. “My job is to get open. My routes are deep routes; posts, corners, and deep over routes. I run a lot of speed stuff.”
Lundy continued talking about his overall play on the field, “As a corner, I am getting better. I am making sure I don’t lose my agility on either side. I feel like I can do anything on the field – kick, throw the ball, and do it really well, not just do it. I am athletic. It is getting better for real.”
College programs have handed Lundy 28 scholarship opportunities. Finding that next level fit is getting close.
“There are a lot of Sun Belt teams reaching out like Georgia Southern and Georgia State,” Lundy shared.
Speaking about his bond with the Eagles’ coaching staff, Lundy said, “It is really nice and tight. Coach (Darius) Safford (DB) and I are good. He says we act the same, I can’t tell yet.”
The rapport with the Panthers in Atlanta was also shared, “We are really nice. I have a good relationship with the coaching staff. We talk about defenses. They break their defense down, and I break ours down. They run something similar.”
One game-day visit was taken this fall to Orlando.
“I went to UCF,” Lundy stated. “It was really nice. We have a good relationship. It feels like home when I am there.”
Future visit plans are not being fully released to the public, but Lundy gave fans one piece of information.
“Where I take my official, that is where I will go,” Lundy shared.
ON THE FIELD
Lundy has made the most of his opportunities on offense this season for Tech hauling in 18 passes for 435 yards with a team-high eight touchdowns through stats posted in eight games. If the 24.2 yards per catch average wasn’t impressive enough, his explosiveness shows on special teams taking six punts back for 145 yards.