High School

Florida football player canoes to practice after Hurricane Milton devastation

Canoeing was a hobby until it was needed by Sanford Seminole's Eli Chivington as transportation to get to football practice

Andy Villamarzo

Sanford Seminole's Eli Chivington canoeing to a teammate's house to get to football practice
Sanford Seminole's Eli Chivington canoeing to a teammate's house to get to football practice / Eli Chivington

When Hurricane Milton made impact late last week in Western Central Florida, many regions around the state suffered devastating flooding due to heavy rainfall totals.

One of those regions was the Sanford area, which is near Orlando, where Sanford Seminole sophomore defensive lineman Eli Chivington lives. When Seminole coach Karl Calhoun called for practice over the weekend, ahead of Monday's game against Lake Mary, Chivington had a little dilemma.

His home was surrounded by nearly four feet of standing water, making the roads out of his neighborhood undriveable in order to get to football practice.

"We're definitely in a low lying area," Chivington said. "Historically, (the water) shouldn't have ever gotten that high. It got to like three or four feet high. Our house is high enough to where we didn't sustain any damages. Most of my teammates live a little closer, so I was the only one I know of that had an issue."

5 things you should know ahead of Monday's Lake Mary-Sanford Seminole tilt

So what did Chivington end up doing in order to get to practice? The sophomore hopped in his family's three-person canoe and rowed it 1/8th of a mile to a friend's house, who ended up taking him the rest of the way to football practice in order to prepare for Monday's big matchup against rival Lake Mary.

Down below is the post Chivington made on X, regarding his canoe ride so he could reach football practice. The caption read:

"Canoeing to football practice early this morning. Road was flooded due to the hurricane and is too deep for us to drive out. Canoed down about 1/8 mile to a friend's house who had a jeep that was able to take me the rest of the way."

"We have a big game coming up against Lake Mary," Chivington said. "No one was going to stop me from getting to football practice. I'm definitely looking forward to (the game). Our coaches have been saying this game will define our season. I'm just thankful I'll get to contribute to that."

When it comes to what his family thought of him canoeing in order to get to football practice, Chivington said that they all got a laugh out of it.

"My family thought it was pretty funny," Chivington added. "My dad saw me and was like I've got to get a photo of this."

Plantation American Heritage-Miami Norland rescheduled due to bad weather

Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate

Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams

5 takeaways from Mosley's thrilling upset win over Niceville

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida