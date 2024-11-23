Florida Gator commit in FHSAA's playoffs with a 94-yard punt return
It was just last week that Plant's Darryon Williams, a Florida State commitment, returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house in the Panthers' 45-7 romp over Bartow.
This time, it would be Florida Gator 4-star commit Waltez Clark pulling off the same feat in Friday's Class 6A regional semifinal against Armwood.
Clark busted off a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter in the video down below.
This season for the Panthers, Clark has rushed for 396 yards on 58 carries and scored five touchdowns. In 2023 for Plant, Clark rushed for 476 yards on 77 attempts and scored 15 touchdowns. The ture Gator also caught 22 passes for 358 yards and four scores.
