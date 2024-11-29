Florida Gators Commit Ben Hanks Jr. Breaks Miami-Dade's Single-Season Interception Record
There’s a new ruler in Miami-Dade County high school football, and his name is Ben Hanks Jr. The 4-star defensive back from Booker T. Washington High School and Florida Gators commit set the single-season interception record with his 13th pick during the 2024 FHSAA regional final against Immaculata-La Salle.
Hanks, already a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Nat Moore Trophy—awarded annually to South Florida’s top player—continues to draw attention from top programs. While committed to his father’s alma mater, the University of Florida, he remains on the radar of Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, who is still vying for his pledge.
Historic Moment in Regional Championship
Hanks' record-breaking moment came in spectacular fashion. Early in the game, he intercepted an overthrown deep ball near the left sideline, showcasing the anticipation and athleticism that have made him a standout. After securing the ball, he reversed direction and returned it to the 25-yard line, halting Immaculata-La Salle’s offensive hopes.
This wasn’t his first major contribution to Booker T. Washington’s playoff run. Just last week, in a dominant 47-0 win over Cardinal Gibbons, Hanks tied the previous interception record with two picks, including a highlight-reel pick-six.
A Legacy Built on Defense
The interception crown is just the latest achievement in a season full of accolades for Hanks, whose defensive prowess has made him a cornerstone of the Booker T. Washington squad. His instincts, ball skills, and playmaking ability have not only set records but also lifted his team deep into the postseason.
Hanks comes by his football pedigree naturally. His father, Ben Hanks Sr., was a standout at the University of Florida before enjoying stints in the NFL, NFL Europe, and the XFL. The elder Hanks’ grit and determination have clearly rubbed off on his son, who has carved his own path to greatness while following in his father’s footsteps.
Recruiting Battle: Florida vs. Miami
While Hanks remains committed to the Florida Gators, his recruitment isn’t over yet. Reports suggest he has made multiple visits to both Florida and Miami this fall. With his father’s ties to the Gators and his own stellar season, Hanks appears poised to follow the family legacy to Gainesville—but Miami isn’t giving up the fight.
Hanks has all the qualities college programs covet: elite ball-hawking skills, physicality in coverage, and the ability to change games with a single play. It’s no surprise that he’s at the center of one of Florida’s most high-profile recruiting battles.
What’s Next for Miami-Dade’s Interception King?
As the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes continue their playoff run, all eyes are on Hanks to see what he’ll do next. With his ability to change the course of a game on any given snap, his impact goes beyond the stat sheet.
For now, Hanks can savor the moment as Miami-Dade County’s new interception king—a title earned through hard work, talent, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time.