Florida High School Basketball: 15 regional semifinal matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school basketball second round of the playoffs (regional semifinals) will have in store.
We bring you the 15 second round must-see matchups this week. Check out our list and feel free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Gainesville at Ponte Vedra: The Sharks will look to protect home-court where the Hurricanes will come in, having won 10 of their last 11 games.
East Lake at Charlotte (Punta Gorda): The host Tarpons are coming off a wire-to-wire 80-50 over Sunlake in the regional quarterfinals. The visiting Eagles will look to reach the regional final for the first time since 2021.
Westminster Academy at Riviera Prep: This is a rematch from the Class 3A, Region 4 Final in 2024, where the Bulldogs took home a 75-60 win.
Miami Country Day at Chaminade-Madonna: This South Florida matchup features great guard play between Aiden Reid and Jasen Lopez.
Wellington at Oak Ridge: The host-Pioneers are coming off a 77-70 win over Centennial (Port St. Lucie) in the regional quarterfinals. The Wolverines had no trouble putting away Fort Pierce Central running away with a 85-59 win in the opening round.
Wharton at Wiregrass Ranch: This is a rematch from the Class 6A, District 9 Championship where the Bulls won 72-61 back on February 7.
Tampa Catholic at Lake Highland Prep: The host-Highlanders will face their second consecutive Tampa Bay area team after defeating Berkeley Prep, 55-38 in the regional quarterfinals. The Crusaders needed a game-high 28 points from 6'5 junior guard Willie Piggot Jr. to put away Windermere Prep.
Gateway Charter at Saint Andrew's (Boca Raton): The Griffins faced no trouble where they led wire-to-wire in a 66-44 opening-round win over Glades Central. 6'2 senior guard Alex Montes led the Scots with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 71-64 opening-round win over King's Academy.
Florida State University High at Newberry: The host-Panthers will look to remain unbeaten where they will host Florida State University High, who is led by 6'6 senior forward Trey Card.
Forest (Ocala) at Lake Howell: The host-Silverhawks had no trouble advancing following a 71-42 win over Oakleaf. The visiting Wildcats are coming off a 67-57 win over Crestview.
St. Cloud at Windermere: The host-Wolverines look to protect home-court where they have lost just two games all season. The visiting Bulldogs will on the road for the second consecutive game where they defeated Olympia 63-49 in their opening round matchup.
Plant City at Sarasota: The visiting Raiders will look to bounce back in the second matchup of the season where the Sailors took home an 81-45 win back on December 28.
The First Academy (Orlando) at Master's Academy: This is a rematch from the Class 2A, District 4 Championship where the host-Eagles took home a 54-52 win on February 7.
Viera at Edgewater: On Wednesday night, the host-Eagles led wire-to-wire to take down Melbourne in the regional quarterfinals 85-44. The visiting Hawks will be putting their 13-game winning streak on the line.
Gulliver Prep at University School (Fort Lauderdale): This is a rematch from January 22, where the Sharks took home a 72-45 win behind a 36-point outing from 6'6 junior forward Sean Jones.
