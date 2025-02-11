Florida High School Basketball: 25 regional quarterfinal matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school basketball opening round of the playoffs (regional quarterfinals) will have in store.
We bring you the 25 opening round must-see matchups this week. Check out our list and fill free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Florida High School Basketball 25 Regional Quarterfinal Games to Watch:
Fort Pierce Central at Wellington: This is an intruging matchup for the Palm Beach County area where twin brothers Christopher and Christian Maxon hit the road to take on a Wellington squad who comes in on an eight-game winning streak.
Sickles at East Lake: This is a re-match from the Class 7A, District 10 Championship where the Gryphons took home a 75-64 win on February 7.
Discovery at Calvary Christian (Clearwater): This has an intruging guard matchup between 6'1 senior Darius Livingston and 6'6 junior Ethan Sabec.
Palmetto at Wharton: The Tigers are led by 6'1 junior point guard Evan Roberts, while the host Wildcats will look to rely on 5'9 senior combo guard Nick Womack.
Boca Ciega at Dunedin: For the first time since 1968, the Falcons have returned to compete in the state tournament. We'd like to think this is kind of a big deal.
Barron Collier at Stranahan: The Cougars are led by 6'3 senior point guard Bryce Clayton, while the Dragons will be led by 6'3 junior guard Christian Yeargin.
Milton at Oviedo: The Panthers will be making a 6 1/2 hour drive in the opening round of the playoffs for a second consecutive year, are led by 6'3 senior point guard Treymar Jones and the Lions will be led by 6'6 senior forward Cameron Bryant.
Westminster Christian at Chaminade-Madonna: The Warriors are led by 6'0 senior point guard Cooper Whitby, while the Lions are carried by 5'11 junior point guard Jasen Lopez.
Palmetto Ridge at Wiregrass Ranch: The Bears are led by 6'0 senior guard Juju Castillo, while the 3-time defending district champion Bulls will look to be led by 6'3 senior guard KJ Smith.
Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) at Ponte Vedra: The Wildcats will make the 6-hour drive across I-10 where they are led by 6'3 sophomore guard Adam Griffin, while the Sharks will look to rely on their dynamic duo between 6'5 junior guard Maddox Palmer and 6'9 junior forward Trace Westercamp.
Windermere Prep at Tampa Catholic: Could the host-Crusaders be on upset alert? The Lakers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the Final Four.
Bishop Verot at North Broward Prep: This is a rematch from December 20, 2024 where the Eagles took home a 60-41 win.
Clearwater Central Catholic at Bell Creek Academy: The Marauders posted their first 20-win season since 2017, led by 6'4 junior guard Brody Church. The Panthers will look to be led by 5'11 senior guard Lyrique Sartin.
Crestview at Forest (Ocala): The Bulldogs had their 7-game winning streak snapped in the district championship game. The Wildcats look to continue their momentum push where they've been led by 6'4 junior guard Trey Chisholm.
Sunlake at Charlotte (Punta Gorda): The Seahawks are back in the regional playoffs for the first time since 2019. The host-Tarpons are looking to be led by 6'2 senior guard Jordan Attia and 6'7 senior forward Jordan Taylor.
Wildwood at Williston: Could the 2-time defending state champion Red Devils be on upset alert?
Oak Ridge at Centennial (Port St. Lucie): The Pioneers are coming off a shocking-upset in the hands of Windermere in the district semifinals. The Eagles are led by 6'0 junior guard Jeremy Felix who is averaging nearly 22 points per game.
Bolles (Jacksonville) at Newberry: The host-Panthers will look to put their unbeaten run on the line, when they'll host the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
Bishop Snyder at Providence School: The Cardinals are led by 6'0 senior point guard Josh Xiang, while the Stallions will be led by 6'3 sophomore guard Ryan Gornto.
Melbourne at Edgewater: This could be an underlooked matchup in Central Florida.
Berkeley Prep at Lake Highland Prep: The host-Highlanders will be battle tested where they take on a Berkeley Prep squad led by 6'7 sophomore forward Jadus Sorhaindo.
Bolles at Newberry: Yes, the Panthers are 23-0, but their undefeated mark gets challenged right out of the gates by a solid Bolles' group.
Cape Coral at St. Petersburg: Green Devils' freshman Nijaun Harris is averaging 28.8 points per game and is up against a Seahawks team that's 7-1 on the road. Something has to give here.
New Smyrna Beach at Lecanto: Both teams have 20 or more wins under their belt and can really score the basketball. This should be a fun one in Citrus County.
Astronaut at The Villages: Can a 6-win Astronaut team challenge The Villages, a 22-win club, whatsoever on Wednesday night? The 16-win differential in wins is the largest among any of the regional quarterfinal matchups.
