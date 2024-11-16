Florida high school football second round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch
Well, can you believe it? The 2024 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what Florida high school football second round of the playoffs (regional semifinals) have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.
We bring back with the Top 25 list of second round playoff games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with football games you think we may have missed.
Florida Football Playoffs Second Round Top 25 Games to Watch
Dunnellon (8-3) at Orlando Bishop Moore (9-2): We feel like this battle between the Tigers and Hornets will be a barn burner.
Western (5-6) at Boca Raton (10-1): The No. 7 seeded Wildcats look to continue making their way into the 7A-4 region final.
Mitchell (11-0) at West Boca Raton (11-0): Mitchell's high-powered offense meets West Boca Raton's lockdown defense. Something certainly has to give.
Durant (8-3) at Kissimmee Osceola (9-2): One thing both of these teams certainly know how to do is run the football effectively with Emmanuel Lee (Durant) and UCF commit Tavion Swint (Osceola).
St. Petersburg (9-2) at Naples (9-2): Who will have more rushing yards, St. Petersburg's Jeffrey Jones or Naples' Shawn Simeon?
South Dade (6-5) at Columbus (7-4): We could really see the Buccaneers having a strong possibility of moving into the region final.
Escambia (9-2) at Choctawhatchee (9-2): An all-Florida Panhandle region semifinal will feature two strong offenses.
Jesuit (7-3) at Port Charlotte (9-2): The Tigers have a chance to secure a trip to the region final, but will have to get by a talented Port Charlotte team that features Myron Charles, who will be chasing around Will Griffin all evening.
Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) at Edgewater (10-1): 813 vs. 407 brings all the feels. Both teams are playing really good football right now, so get there early for this banger.
Pace (10-1) at Buchholz (8-3): Buchholz really flexed their proverbial muscle in a 42-21 win over Evans. This honestly will come down to which defense can force the most mistakes.
Walton (7-3) at Bolles (9-1): To think that Wells Bettenhausen and crew got by Pensacola Catholic makes us think they have a shot against Bolles.
Blanche Ely (8-3) at St, Thomas Aquinas (8-3): Something tells us this game will be a battle until the final quarter. The Raiders do feel like they have a huge chip on their shoulder.
Union County (9-1) at Pahokee (7-3): Winner of this one could be making a legit case to being a state championship contender in Rural.
Vanguard (10-1) at Lake Wales (7-3): Anytime Edwin Farmer and TaVaris Johnson battle wits, you have one heck of a coaching matchup. Oh yeah, the two teams are pretty good, too.
University (9-2) at Sanford Seminole (9-1): Healthier the Seminoles get, the most we could see this team reaching the 7A final.
Carrollwood Day (7-3) at Clearwater Central Catholic (9-2): Anytime these two teams meet, it seems like it comes down to the final possessions.
Fort White (7-4) at Williston (7-4): Can Robbie Pruitt and the Red Devils build off their big win over Chiefland?
Fleming Island (8-3) at Lincoln (9-2): Fresh off an upset win over Mosley, Fleming Island will look to pull off another in Tallahassee.
Plant (8-3) at Armwood (11-0): This Hillsborough County rivalry in the past usually decided who would win or be a state title contender. Could it be once again like the old Hawks-Panthers meetings?
Newberry (9-2) at Bradford (9-1): Bradford will be looking to avenge its only loss of the season when they welcome the Panthers into town.
Lakewood (6-5) at Bishop Verot (8-3): Combine Lakewood playing its best ball and Bishop Verot looking flat against Tarpon Springs equaling an interesting 2A region semifinal.
Gaither (7-4) at Lakeland (10-0): Not so fast. We know you're staring at the records, but the Cowboys are better than you think.
Berkeley Prep (6-4) at Cocoa (7-3): A matchup everone thought would happen in the playoffs before the season ever started. Will it come close to living up to what we thought or think it could be?
Monarch (7-3) at Southridge (10-2): The Spartans have one of their best teams in quite some time.
Riverdale (9-2) at Fort Myers (8-3): This is an absolute tossup between the two Southwest Florida football powers.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl