Florida high school football third round playoffs: Top 10 games to watch
Well, can you believe it? The 2024 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what Florida high school football third round of the playoffs (regional finals) have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.
We bring back with the Top 10 list of second round playoff games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with football games you think we may have missed.
5 Takeaways from Florida's Region Semifinal Playoff Games
Florida Football Playoffs Third Round Top 10 Games to Watch
Class 7A, Region 1: Sanford Seminole (10-1) at Lake Mary (10-2)
The first meeting went to Lake Mary on a Thursday night during the regular season. This time, the Seminoles will have Michael Clayton II back under center, making for a highly anticipated game.
Class 7A, Region 4: Western (6-6) at Columbus (8-3)
We will not stop saying that we believe Western could be certainly playing for a state championship in 7A. With the results from their first two playoff wins, they're on par to doing so.
Class 5A, Region 1: Lincoln (10-2) at Niceville (11-1)
Niceville barely edged out Lincoln during the regular season and now these two rivals meet once again. This should be a doozy with a spot in the state semis on the line.
Class 5A, Region 2: Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) at Lakeland (11-0)
A different 'War on I-4' will take place between the Titans and Dreadnaughts. The atmosphere should be electric at Bryant Stadium for this tilt.
Class 4A, Region 3: Naples (10-2) at Port Charlotte (10-2)
Expect Naples' Shawn Simeon and Port Charlotte's Ike Perry to be carrying the load for their respective sides. Harbor Nissan Stadium might turn into a standing-room only event with a chance to reach states on the line.
Class 4A, Region 4: Miami Norland (9-2) at Plantation American Heritage (9-2)
The Vikings 'won' the regular season meeting 45-20, before having to forfeit the game due to use of an ineligible player. With Dia Bell's status in doubt, could Miami Norland's road back to states be easier than expected?
Class 3A, Region 2: Bishop Moore (10-2) at Eau Gallie (11-1)
Chris Sands has been envisioning a moment like this for his Eau Gallie Commadores, but standing in their way is Virginia commitment Bjorn Jurgensen and the Hornets.
Class 2A, Region 3: Bishop Verot (9-3) at Cardinal Mooney (11-0)
Jared Clark is building a perennial state championship level team in Sarasota and the Cougars need to hurdle a talented Bishop Verot club in order to reach states for the second consecutive season.
Class 1A, Region 3: First Baptist Academy of Naples (9-2) at Cardinal Newman (9-1)
Cardinal Newman's lone loss of the season came against Buchholz and now they face their toughest test since that Halloween night. Can they play up to the moment in the 561?
Rural, Williston (8-4) at Hawthorne (9-1)
We would say let's stare at the records and go from there, but throw those out the window. With a chance to play for the Rural Class state championship, this game will have plenty of intensity between two Mid-Central Florida teams.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl