Florida high school football Thursday night kickoff classics: 5 takeaways
It's not quite the real thing just yet, as games don't count towards the regular season record but plenty of preseason kickoff classics were taking place around the Sunshine State.
There were some contests that took place that gave us a little preview of what the 2024 season will bring us, so take a look at the 5 takeaways from Thursday night's kickoff classics.
1. St. Thomas Aquinas rolls Bishop Verot in impressive showing
If you thought there was going to be any drop off from the 14-time state champion Raiders, you would’ve been dead wrong.
St. Thomas Aquinas walked into 5598 Sunrise Drive and walked out with the most impressive showing of any team on the night. The Raiders, without Justice Fitzpatrick, and dominated the opening half en route to a 37-14 win. Andrew Indorf threw two touchdowns and ran for another in what was a nice warmup before facing Bishop Gorman (Nevada) next weekend in the Broward County Classic.
2. Edgewater beating NFL Academy with offensive explosion
Whoa. A combined 96 points and a plethora of yards later, Edgewater came out of the preseason game against NFL Academy with an impressive performance. Who looked most comfortable was quarterback Carter Emmanuel, who finished the day with three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Expect the Fightin’ Eagles to pile up plenty of yardage and points this season if the offense can produce like this one a weekly basis.
3. Buchholz barely edges out Spruce Creek
Mark Whittemore back patrolling Buchholz’s sidelines and returning quarterback Trace Johnson seemed to equal an explosive Bobcats’ offense. That proved to be wrong as Spruce Creek’s defense stood up to the challenge, holding Johnson and crew to one touchdown at the 1:08 mark of the opening quarter. After that, nada, zilch, zero points. Spruce Creek was able to notch two points off an intentional grounding by Buchholz, ending in a 7-2 win for the Bobcats. Though it was a tough showing offensively for Buchholz, this might speak more to how improved Spruce Creek is.
4. Delray Beach Atlantic's flexes muscle in win over Palm Beach Central
The matchup between Delray Beach Atlantic and Palm Beach Central looked quarterback-eccentric heading in, but it would be Lincoln Graf stealing the show. The Eagles’ signal caller finished with five total touchdowns and a 46-17 victory over the Broncos. With weapons like Deandre Desinor and Appalachian State commitment Teddy Hoffman at Graf’s disposal, this offense could be the best in the 561.
5. West Boca Raton continues to show why they'll be a force in
Looking back at the spring when West Boca Raton faced Vero Beach, we knew the Bulls have a ton of potential when it comes to all the talent that have littered along the roster. Dylan Potts’ crew showed once more why they’ll be a force in Class 6A, as they shutout the Warriors 30-0. Having players like Mason and Javian Mallory on offense definitely helps your odds on Friday nights.
