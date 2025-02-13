Florida High School Girls Basketball: 20 regional quarterfinal matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school girls basketball opening round of the playoffs (regional quarterfinals) will have in store.
We bring you the 20 opening round must-see matchups this week. Check out our list and fill free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Florida High School Girls Basketball 20 Regional Quarterfinal Games to Watch:
Ponte Vedra at Pensacola Booker T. Washington: The Wildcats are winners of 10 in a row and are led in the scoring department by Chamiah Francis, who is averaging 14.8 points per game.
Neumann vs. Fort Myers Canterbury: In the regular season meeting between these two teams, Canterbury came away with a 46-27 win.
Park Vista at Cypress Bay: Both teams are coming off losses from their respective district tournaments. Can the Lightning bounce back at home?
Menendez at Rickards: The Raiders have six players that are averaging five points or better per game.
Cape Coral at Port Charlotte: Somehow these two Southwest Florida teams didn't meet during the regular season, but potentially has all the makings to be a good one.
East River at Edgewater: This game is a rematch of the Class 6A, District 5 championship game, in which the Fightin' Eagles won 76-50.
Clearwater Calvary Christian at Windermere Prep: The difference maker in this game could be Warriors' sophomore Ellie Bross, who is averaging 21.6 points per game.
Chamberlain at Weeki Wachee: Weeki Wachee has won seven games in a row and sophomore Joelys Rodriguez, who is averaging 13.5 points per game.
East Bay at Gulf Coast: One of Hillsborough County's top teams heads down to Southwest Florida to take on a solid Gulf Coast team.
Palm Harbor University at Venice: The Indians feature the O'Leary twins, whom combined for 32.7 points a game.
DeLand at Timber Creek: The Wolves have won eight straight games, with Serene Exalant averaging 15.1 points per game.
North Fort Myers at Clearwater: Clearwater has three players that are averaging 12 or more points per game.
Paxton at Jay: Paxton won both regular season meetings. Can Jay finally notch a win in the third meeting?
Tampa Catholic at The Villages: Crusaders have been playing some of their best best basketball as of late, with Ashley Knox leading the team with 16.5 points per game.
Lakewood at Lake Highland Prep: Perennially the Highlanders are always among one of the top basketball teams in the state. They'll go up against a Spartans squad that is coming off a 55-48 loss to Tampa Catholic.
Mitchell at Steinbrenner: Steinbrenner has four players averaging in double-figures, with Naomi Parker leading the way at 18.1 points.
Marathon at Wildwood: There might be no game that features a greater distance when it comes to travel. Marathon to Wildwood is a 7-hour, 383-mile trip one way. Oof.
Lake Mary at Ocoee: Knights' junior Dakara Merthie has been on fire this season as she leads Ocoee in scoring at 24.5 points per game.
Cocoa at Cardinal Mooney: Both schools faced off against one another in the high school football playoffs and now square off in the girls basketball postseason.
Springstead at River Ridge: A good ole North Suncoast matchup between the Eagles and Royal Knights. River Ridge reached the region finals last season.
