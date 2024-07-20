Florida Panhandle high school football: Top 12 quarterbacks returning for the 2024 season
Florida Panhandle high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 12 returning Florida Panhandle quarterbacks this fall:
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton: In his first season with the Braves, Bettenhausen impressed and then some. Formerly at South Walton before transferring to Walton, the quarterback shined in a new system and threw for 2,658 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Ryan Huff, Pensacola Catholic: Leading the Crusaders all the way to the Class 2S state semifinals before bowing out against Bradford, Huff was certainly impressive throwing the rock. As a junior, Huff completed 131-of-232 passes for 2,018 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Kane Lafortune, Niceville: The junior signal caller came onto the scene for the Eagles and really produced his first season under center. Lafortune in 2023 completed 139-of-207 passes for 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns. Should see his numbers rise this upcoming fall campaign.
Hugh Boudreaux, Niceville: The quarterback led the Destin program to a 7-3 record in 2023 and is in line for a big fall campaign at Niceville. Last season for the Sharks, Boudreaux ended up completing 107-of-221 passes for 1,518 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sammy Freitas, Mosley: Having an impressive second season under center was the Mosley Dolphin quarterback. A junior in 2023, Freitas completed 134-of-211 for 1,954 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will be one to keep an eye on this spring in Lynn Haven.
Taite Davis, Tate: It was an overall solid 2023 campaign for the Aggies and now Davis will look to take the team up another notch this spring and into the fall. The junior signal caller completed 127-of-194 passes for 1,715 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
Nick Simmons, Pine Forest: Though the Pace Patriots were much more reliant on running the ball than leaning on their passing game, Simmons did well when called upon. The Patriots' quarterback completed 42-of-73 passes for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Nearly rushed for 1,000 yards on the ground. Simmons transferred to Pine Forest in the off-season.
Johnny Lewis Jr., Fort Walton Beach: Lewis Jr. shared reps with Harrison Orr last season under center, but this upcoming season will be the guy for the Vikings. The junior in 2023 finished the season completing 65-of-125 passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns.
JD Brown, South Walton: As a freshman on varsity, Brown saw time under Carson Hawk and provided plenty of promise for the Seahawks heading into 2024. The signal caller ended 2023 completing 24-of-39 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.
Austin Smith, Pensacola Booker T. Washington: Though it was a tough campaign on the field for the Wildcats, Smith showed poise and the ability to guide the offense. Last season, Smith threw for 872 yards and five touchdowns.
Nino Freeman, Escambia: Though Freeman didn't play much in 2023, many know of his talents all around the Florida Panhandle. Freeman started off at Niceville last season before deciding not to play. The signal caller takes his talents over to the Gators where Mike Bennett has a potent offense with Freeman under center.
Lakota Johnson, Bozeman: The Bucks made the Class 1R state semifinals a year ago and might have a good chance to do so again with having good quarterback play. Johnson transferred to Bozeman from North Bay Haven after throwing for 1,588 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl