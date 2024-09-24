Hurricane Helene causes more reshuffling to high school football schedule
Hurricane Helene is barreling down a path towards the Southeastern United States and high school football games are getting reshuffled in states like Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
We have begun to compile a comprehensive list of all the high school football games that are getting rescheduled around the Southeast in lieu of Helene.
If you have a game that's being postponed, cancelled or rescheduled, please email them to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or gary@scorebooklive.com.
Hurricane Helene threatens this week’s high school football schedule
Polk County football games moved up in anticipation of Tropical Depression Helene
LAST UPDATE: 1:54 pm ET
Tuesday, Sept. 24th
Florida
Cooper City at Hollywood Hills, 4:30 pm
Lake Gibson at Lakeland, 7 pm
Davenport at Lake Minneola, 7:30 pm
Kathleen at Sebring, 7:30 pm
Wed., Sept. 25th
Florida
Keystone Heights at Bradford, 6:30 pm
St. Augustine at Columbia, 7 pm
Ridge Community at George Jenkins, 7 pm
Winter Haven at Haines City, 7:30 pm
Georgia
Bainbridge at Cairo, 6 pm
Miller County at Terrell County, 6 pm
Thurs., Sept. 26th
Georgia
Cedar Grove at Mt. Zion, 7 pm
Luella at Riverdale, 7 pm
Mon. Sept. 30th
Florida
DeSoto County at North Port, 7 pm
Lakeside at Academy at the Lakes, 6 pm
Out-of-Door Academy at Santa Fe, 6 pm
Tues. Oct. 1st
Florida
Bell Creek Academy at Keswick Christian, 6 pm
Editors Note: We will have more updates regarding any rescheduled/postponed/cancelled games throughout Alabama, Florida and Georgia as we receive them.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl