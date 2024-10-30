IMG Academy-St. Frances Academy tilt to feature 64 players with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers
When it comes to a battle of East Coast giants, there are none bigger than when IMG Academy (Florida) catches a flight up to Baltimore to take on rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Whenever these two teams meet, it means that plenty of future college football players will be on the field.
- TEAM RANKINGS: Maryland's Top 25
- TEAM RANKINGS: Florida's Top 25
By our unofficial count, there are at least 64 players who have either earned at least 3-star recruiting rankings by 247Sports, or received a Division I offer.
Players who have not yet received recruiting rankings — mostly because of their freshmen or sophomore status — but have offers are awarded one point under this system).
BY THE STARS: IMG ACADEMY VS. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY
IMG ACADEMY
5-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2025)
OL, Michael Carroll, 6-6, 315 (Alabama)
4-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2025)
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 6-1, 200 (Missouri)
LB, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, 6-1, 205
EDGE, London Merritt, 6-3, 250 (Ohio State)
QB, Ty Hawkins, 6-1, 195 (SMU)
LB, Gavin Nix, 6-0, 225 (Miami)
(Class of 2026)
EDGE, Jake Kreul, 6-3, 220
OT, Keenyi Pope, 6-7, 295
S, Zech Fort, 5-10, 190
CB, Dominick Kelly, 6-1, 175 (Georgia)
DL, Cameron McHaney, 6-2, 315
(Class of 2027)
RB, Tranard Roberts, 6-0, 180
LB, Amarri Irvin, 6-0, 195
CB, Censere Gaylord, 6-0, 160
S, Charles Roberts, 6-0 180
3-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2025)
WR, Raiden Vines-Bright, 6-0, 190 (West Virginia)
RB, Donovan Johnson, 6-0, 205 (Michigan)
OL, Kaden Strayhorn, 6-2, 285 (Michigan)
CB, Major Preston, 6-0, 185 (Ole Miss)
S, Elija Pratt, 5-11, 165 (SMU)
EDGE, Dylon Worthen, 6-2, 235 (East Carolina)
WR, Adonis Moise, 6-0,180 (Kansas State)
DL, Alexander McPherson, 6-6, 240 (Oklahoma State)
(Class of 2026)
DL, Preston Carey, 6-5, 285
OL, Breck Kolojay, 6-6, 310
CB, Amari Jones, 6-2, 180
OL, G'nirve Carr, 6-4, 335
OL, Mitchell Smith, 6-5, 320
TE, Kekua Aumua, 6-6, 260
UNRANKED WITH OFFERS
(Class of 2026)
CB, AJ Marks, 5-10, 150
WR, Alex Cross, 6-1, 155
(Class of 2027)
TE, Judah Lancaster, 6-4, 200
WR, Liam Carroll, 6-1, 180
(Class of 2028)
QB, Jayden Wade, 6-4, 190
WR, Eric McFarland, 5-8, 170
ST. FRANCES ACADEMY
5-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2026)
EDGE, Zion Elee, 6-4, 220
4-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2025)
CB, Blake Woodby, 5-10, 175 (Auburn)
S, Byron Baldwin, 6-2, 190
(Class of 2026)
S, Jireh Edwards, 6-1, 194
(Class of 2027)
CB, Raylaun Henry, 6-2, 160
3-STAR RECRUITS
(Class of 2025)
LB, Bryce Deas, 6-2, 210 (Auburn)
DL, Darrion Smith, 6-2, 265 (Tennessee)
DL, Haleem Muhammed, 6-3, 260 (Syracuse)
WR, Jeremiah Koger, 6-4, 190 (USF)
CB, Dwayne Kelly, 6-1, 175 (Kent State)
(Class of 2026)
TE, Damon Hall, 6-5, 205 (Maryland)
ATH, Maurice Medley, 6-3, 215
S, Wayne Henry, 5-9, 170 (Auburn)
CB, Khmari Bing, 5-11, 180 (Maryland)
UNRANKED WITH OFFERS
(Class of 2025)
DL, Santana Williams, DL
LB, Christopher Keith, 6-1, 225
LB, Dwayne Green, 6-2, 235
EDGE, Moses Bailey, 6-3, 238
OL, Mehki Cousar, 6-6, 315
ATH, David Rodriguez, 6-1, 165
RB, Kendrick Washington, 6-1, 205
WR, Corey Rideout, 6-4, 187
(Class of 2026)
OL, Edward Baker, 6-4, 315
CB, Ky'ree Murphy, 5-11, 165
(Class of 2027)
QB, Tristan Sabb, 5-11, 170
WR, Jermaine Smith Jr., 6-4, 204
EDGE, Maddox Fackel, 6-5, 250
ATH, Kaleb Wells, 5-11, 175
WR, James Branch, 6-3, 195
