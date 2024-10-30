High School

IMG Academy-St. Frances Academy tilt to feature 64 players with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers

When the Ascenders and Panthers face off in the DMV this Friday night, just under 70 players step onto the field with a Division I offer

Andy Villamarzo

When it comes to a battle of East Coast giants, there are none bigger than when IMG Academy (Florida) catches a flight up to Baltimore to take on rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

Whenever these two teams meet, it means that plenty of future college football players will be on the field.

By our unofficial count, there are at least 64 players who have either earned at least 3-star recruiting rankings by 247Sports, or received a Division I offer. 

Players who have not yet received recruiting rankings — mostly because of their freshmen or sophomore status — but have offers are awarded one point under this system). 

If we missed any who have received Division I offers, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.

BY THE STARS: IMG ACADEMY VS. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY

IMG ACADEMY

5-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2025)

OL, Michael Carroll, 6-6, 315 (Alabama)

4-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2025)

WR, Donovan Olugbode, 6-1, 200 (Missouri)

LB, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, 6-1, 205

EDGE, London Merritt, 6-3, 250 (Ohio State)

QB, Ty Hawkins, 6-1, 195 (SMU)

LB, Gavin Nix, 6-0, 225 (Miami)

(Class of 2026)

EDGE, Jake Kreul, 6-3, 220

OT, Keenyi Pope, 6-7, 295

S, Zech Fort, 5-10, 190

CB, Dominick Kelly, 6-1, 175 (Georgia)

DL, Cameron McHaney, 6-2, 315

(Class of 2027)

RB, Tranard Roberts, 6-0, 180

LB, Amarri Irvin, 6-0, 195

CB, Censere Gaylord, 6-0, 160

S, Charles Roberts, 6-0 180

3-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2025)

WR, Raiden Vines-Bright, 6-0, 190 (West Virginia)

RB, Donovan Johnson, 6-0, 205 (Michigan)

OL, Kaden Strayhorn, 6-2, 285 (Michigan)

CB, Major Preston, 6-0, 185 (Ole Miss)

S, Elija Pratt, 5-11, 165 (SMU)

EDGE, Dylon Worthen, 6-2, 235 (East Carolina)

WR, Adonis Moise, 6-0,180 (Kansas State)

DL, Alexander McPherson, 6-6, 240 (Oklahoma State)

(Class of 2026)

DL, Preston Carey, 6-5, 285

OL, Breck Kolojay, 6-6, 310

CB, Amari Jones, 6-2, 180

OL, G'nirve Carr, 6-4, 335

OL, Mitchell Smith, 6-5, 320

TE, Kekua Aumua, 6-6, 260

UNRANKED WITH OFFERS

(Class of 2026)

CB, AJ Marks, 5-10, 150

WR, Alex Cross, 6-1, 155

(Class of 2027)

TE, Judah Lancaster, 6-4, 200

WR, Liam Carroll, 6-1, 180

(Class of 2028)

QB, Jayden Wade, 6-4, 190

WR, Eric McFarland, 5-8, 170

ST. FRANCES ACADEMY

5-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2026)

EDGE, Zion Elee, 6-4, 220

4-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2025)

CB, Blake Woodby, 5-10, 175 (Auburn)

S, Byron Baldwin, 6-2, 190

(Class of 2026)

S, Jireh Edwards, 6-1, 194

(Class of 2027)

CB, Raylaun Henry, 6-2, 160

3-STAR RECRUITS

(Class of 2025)

LB, Bryce Deas, 6-2, 210 (Auburn)

DL, Darrion Smith, 6-2, 265 (Tennessee)

DL, Haleem Muhammed, 6-3, 260 (Syracuse)

WR, Jeremiah Koger, 6-4, 190 (USF)

CB, Dwayne Kelly, 6-1, 175 (Kent State)

(Class of 2026)

TE, Damon Hall, 6-5, 205 (Maryland)

ATH, Maurice Medley, 6-3, 215

S, Wayne Henry, 5-9, 170 (Auburn)

CB, Khmari Bing, 5-11, 180 (Maryland)

UNRANKED WITH OFFERS

(Class of 2025)

DL, Santana Williams, DL

LB, Christopher Keith, 6-1, 225

LB, Dwayne Green, 6-2, 235

EDGE, Moses Bailey, 6-3, 238

OL, Mehki Cousar, 6-6, 315

ATH, David Rodriguez, 6-1, 165

RB, Kendrick Washington, 6-1, 205

WR, Corey Rideout, 6-4, 187

(Class of 2026)

OL, Edward Baker, 6-4, 315

CB, Ky'ree Murphy, 5-11, 165

(Class of 2027)

QB, Tristan Sabb, 5-11, 170

WR, Jermaine Smith Jr., 6-4, 204

EDGE, Maddox Fackel, 6-5, 250

ATH, Kaleb Wells, 5-11, 175

WR, James Branch, 6-3, 195

Published
