IMG Academy vs. St. Frances Academy: Live score, updates Top 25 national showdown (11/1/2024)

Regional rivals clash at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Derek Toney

No. 4 IMG Academy (Florida) visits Baltimore for a showdown with longtime rival St. Frances Academy.
No. 4 IMG Academy (Florida) visits Baltimore for a showdown with longtime rival St. Frances Academy. / Tyler Hart

St. Frances Academy, the road warriors of the nation, finally gets a home game as it hosts nationally ranked IMG Academy at Baltimore's Hughes Stadium on the campus of Morgan State University.

This page will be updated with scoring plays, turnovers and other big plays. Refresh the page for the latest update (the most recent updates will be at the top).

1

2

3

4

F

IMG Academy

0

3

St. Frances

0

10

IMG ACADEMY VS. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY AT MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Updates will be placed here once the game starts.

2Q

- Damon Hall with another spectacular catch has St. Frances inside the IMG 5. Timout with just 7 seconds left in the first half.

- SFA threatening again as Williams breaks off a 61-yard run. The Panthers are at the IMG 34 with 50 seconds left. Timeout.

- A penalty backs up the Panthers to their own 7.

- The Ascenders are turned back again. They punt one more time.

- Under two minutes and IMG is facing a 3rd and 4 at the St. Frances 47.

- IMG gets a big return on the kickoff. The Ascenders are at their own 47.

- TOUCHDOWN! Quarterback Jae'oyn Williams powers in from the 1. The Panthers go in front, 10-3. 2:16 to play in the half.

- A Jeremiah Kroger reception gives SFA a first and goal at the IMG 5.

- The Panthers moved to edge of the red zone, but a personal foul penalty pushes them back to the 35.

- The Panthers are on the move once again. They're down to the IMG 42 with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

- IMG goes 3 and out on its next possession. St. Frances set to get the ball back on a punt.

- FIELD GOAL! St. Frances pulls even with a 44-yard field goal by Madden Berg. It's 3-3. 5:56 remainin in first half.

- SFA facing a huge 3rd and 7 from the IMG 27 with 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

- Jaylen Burke makes a first down catch at the IMG 30.

- Looking to respond, St. Frances moves from its own 23 out to midfield, as Damon Hall comes down with a nice grab.

- FIELD GOAL! IMG gets back to the 24 and puts up the game's first points as Joseph Collins boots a 40-yard field goal. IMG leads 3-0 with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

- The Panther defense responds with a TFL after a holding penalty. 2nd and 22.

- IMG moves to the SFA 37 as the second quarter opens. A pass interference call then takes it to the 27.

1Q

- St. Frances gets the ball first.

- The Panthers start strong with a couple of first downs as they move to the IMG 40.

- SFA fumbles, but recovers.

- The Panthers' drive stalls and they punt it away

- IMG completes a long pass, Ty Hawkins to Adonis Moise, and moves into St. Frances territory.

- The Ascendars are backed up, facing a 3rd and 20 and the Panthers' 44.

- IMG QB Hawkins is down, going for a fourth down with the backup.

- SFA holds. IMG things better of it and punts. The Panthers have it at their own 12.

- Jaylen Burke makes a nice third down run for the conversion. First down Panthers at their own 25.

- The drive stalls and IMG takes over at its own 28 after a punt.

- Hawkins returns for IMG and completes a pass across midfield to Eric McFarland III. The Ascenders have it at the SFA 42.

- We're in the final minute of the first quarter.

- The quarter ends right there. Still scoreless.

