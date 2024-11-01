IMG Academy vs. St. Frances Academy: Live score, updates Top 25 national showdown (11/1/2024)
St. Frances Academy, the road warriors of the nation, finally gets a home game as it hosts nationally ranked IMG Academy at Baltimore's Hughes Stadium on the campus of Morgan State University.
1
2
3
4
F
IMG Academy
0
3
St. Frances
0
10
IMG ACADEMY VS. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY AT MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
2Q
- Damon Hall with another spectacular catch has St. Frances inside the IMG 5. Timout with just 7 seconds left in the first half.
- SFA threatening again as Williams breaks off a 61-yard run. The Panthers are at the IMG 34 with 50 seconds left. Timeout.
- A penalty backs up the Panthers to their own 7.
- The Ascenders are turned back again. They punt one more time.
- Under two minutes and IMG is facing a 3rd and 4 at the St. Frances 47.
- IMG gets a big return on the kickoff. The Ascenders are at their own 47.
- TOUCHDOWN! Quarterback Jae'oyn Williams powers in from the 1. The Panthers go in front, 10-3. 2:16 to play in the half.
- A Jeremiah Kroger reception gives SFA a first and goal at the IMG 5.
- The Panthers moved to edge of the red zone, but a personal foul penalty pushes them back to the 35.
- The Panthers are on the move once again. They're down to the IMG 42 with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.
- IMG goes 3 and out on its next possession. St. Frances set to get the ball back on a punt.
- FIELD GOAL! St. Frances pulls even with a 44-yard field goal by Madden Berg. It's 3-3. 5:56 remainin in first half.
- SFA facing a huge 3rd and 7 from the IMG 27 with 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
- Jaylen Burke makes a first down catch at the IMG 30.
- Looking to respond, St. Frances moves from its own 23 out to midfield, as Damon Hall comes down with a nice grab.
- FIELD GOAL! IMG gets back to the 24 and puts up the game's first points as Joseph Collins boots a 40-yard field goal. IMG leads 3-0 with 10 minutes to go in the first half.
- The Panther defense responds with a TFL after a holding penalty. 2nd and 22.
- IMG moves to the SFA 37 as the second quarter opens. A pass interference call then takes it to the 27.
1Q
- St. Frances gets the ball first.
- The Panthers start strong with a couple of first downs as they move to the IMG 40.
- SFA fumbles, but recovers.
- The Panthers' drive stalls and they punt it away
- IMG completes a long pass, Ty Hawkins to Adonis Moise, and moves into St. Frances territory.
- The Ascendars are backed up, facing a 3rd and 20 and the Panthers' 44.
- IMG QB Hawkins is down, going for a fourth down with the backup.
- SFA holds. IMG things better of it and punts. The Panthers have it at their own 12.
- Jaylen Burke makes a nice third down run for the conversion. First down Panthers at their own 25.
- The drive stalls and IMG takes over at its own 28 after a punt.
- Hawkins returns for IMG and completes a pass across midfield to Eric McFarland III. The Ascenders have it at the SFA 42.
- We're in the final minute of the first quarter.
- The quarter ends right there. Still scoreless.