Jamarice Wilder, 3-star 2025 RB, transfers back to Venice from Sarasota Booker
VENICE, FLORIDA – It didn't take long for 3-star 2025 running back Jamarice Wilder to decide his previous school was the place to be.
According to an Instagram post Monday evening, Wilder announced he would be transferring back to Venice High School from Sarasota Booker.
The running back announced back on March 6th that he was leaving Vencie for Sarasota Booker, a Class 2S state semifinalist from the 2023 season.
In 2023, Wilder was the Indians’ top running back as he carried the ball 149 times for 1,271 yards and 25 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2022, Wilder was second on the team in rushing with 898 yards and 12 scores.
Wilder currently has offers from schools like Cincinnati, Indiana, Colorado, Michigan State, UCF, USF and West Virginia.
The Indians are coming off a strong season under John Peacock as they finished 12-3 and reached the Class 4S state championship game, falling to eventual champion Lakeland.
With Wilder returning, he helps form a formidable backfield that includes Gaither transfer Jayce Nixon at quarterback and sophomore tailback Dorien Irving-Jones.
