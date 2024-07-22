High School

A Lake Wales receiver works to avoid a tackle during the Polk 7 on 7 passing tournament Friday at Lake Myrtle Park in Auburndale. / Bill Kemp

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA – After winning its only Polk County 7 on 7 passing tournament two years ago, Lake Wales vaulted to the 2022 FHSAA Class 3S state championship and eventually a 27-game winning streak.

Lake Wales reached the Polk 7 on 7 title game again Friday night before falling to a very athletic Mulberry team, 12-7, in the title game at Lake Myrtle Park. But the Highlanders got a chance to see some of their top-recruited athletes work up a shirt-drenching sweat in the five-hour tournament.

Lake Wales sophomore wide receiver Keneilius Purdy, who claims offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia Tech, said he is blessed to have so many quality offers as a sophomore.

“When I got my first offer from Marshall, it just kept me humble,” said Purdy, between games. “(I’m hoping) to get at least 20 offers before the season is finished.”

Lake Wales head coach Tavaris Johnson, who led the Highlanders to their only state championship in program history, said Purday is a “special player.”

“I admire his humbleness,” Johnson said. “He speaks when he needs to speak. He is always willing to do the little things to get better. He is an academic student first, he is going to be a great gift somewhere (in) two years. He will be a special talent wherever he lands.”

Lake Wales also featured junior cornerback Cedarius Christian, who claims offers from Marshall and Memphis.

“I got two offers and it’s been great,” Christian said. “I just want more. …  But I got to put in more work.”

Johnson said Christian is a “sleeper” recruit and maybe one of the most under-rated players in the state.

“He’s got the length. He’s an acrobat,” Johnson said. “He’s violent. I believe he is going to be a Power 5 kid before it is over with. He is a ball hawk and he will bite the football.”

The Polk 7 on 7 trophy displays all the previous winners of the tournament, including Lake Wales, which won it in 2022 and then began a two-season, 27-game winning streak which included the 2022 3S state championship. / Bill Kemp

Bartow reached the semifinals of the Polk tournament while highlighting senior outside linebacker and strong safety Isaac Jackson, who holds offers from Colorado, Florida A&M and Eastern Kentucky among others.

“It’s exciting to think about learning from (Deion Sanders) one of the best. He’s one of the reasons I want to go (to Colorado).”

Bartow head coach Tyler Eden said Jackson has responded well after a spring injury.

“He actually had a knee problem,” Eden said. “But now we see him running around here making big-time plays. So he is fully healthy.”

Additionally, Bartow was led by senior safety captain Tavares Murray, who is committed to Central Michigan.

“He’s got multiple Division-1 offers,” Eden said.

