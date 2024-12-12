Latrison Lane becomes Cocoa's unlikely hero in Class 2A title victory
MIAMI, FLORIDA- With less than a minute and a half remaining in the game and Cocoa clinging on to a 31-27 lead, the Tigers were facing a situation.
4th and 2 and Tigers' head coach Ryan Schnieder decided to go for it. Having stars like Brady Hart (Texas A&M) and Jayvan Boggs (Florida State signee) at his disposal, the former UCF quarterback decided to go elsewhere: Running back Latrison Lane.
Lane (15 carries, 80 yards) delivered when his name was called and then some. The junior running back etched his name into the history books and scored what would be the game-sealing 42-yard touchdown run with 1:04 remaining.
Having teammates like Hart and Boggs didn't make Lane feel any less about his chances about being the guy for Cocoa on the dais.
"For sure," Lane said quickly after asked if he saw himself before the game being the star.
Gadsden County found ways to limit the Hart-to-Boggs connection, especially after the record setting game the pair had a week ago in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney. Boggs had 378 yards receiving then and was held to 112 versus the Jaguars.
Needing someone like Lane to step up in the final quarter was very much needed because of Gadsden County's focus points being on the Cocoa passing attack. Lane ended up having his name called on the fourth down play call.
With a shot at a 3-peat on the line, Lane bursted up the left sideline and ran nearly untouched for the touchdown that sealed the win for Cocoa.
So many names to choose from along Cocoa's roster and the underrated Lane became the unsung hero of 'em all. If you asked Cocoa head coach Ryan Schnieder, the team is much more than just a couple of the stars.
"It's more than just Jayvan (Boggs)," Schnieder said. "He's done a great job, but we have a lot of great players and happy a lot of them showed out today."
