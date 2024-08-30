Live score updates: The First Academy (Orlando) at Edgewater
Fresh off a thrilling 28-23 victory, on the road, over Tennessee power Lipscomb Academy, The First Academy of Orland returns to Florida this week for a battle with Central Florida power Edgewater, once again on the road.
Edgewater is delayed in opening its 2024 Florida high school schedule because it traveled across the pond to meet The NFL Academy in London, England, two weekends ago, and the Eagles came away from that encounter with a high-flying 51-45 victory. Quarterback Carter Emanuel fueled the offense with three touchdown passes and one rushing score. Tyler Carter had two touchdown receptions in the victory and Joshua Perry rushed for three TDs.
The First Academy did not travel nearly as far when it played its opener last week, but the Royals did go out of state to Tennesse and topped one of that state's traditional powers. Quarterback Salomon Georges led the way with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
