North Tampa Christian Titans Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 North Tampa Christian Academy Titans:
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 25-4
District 2A-5 Champions, Defeating Zephyrhills Christian 84-44
Class 2A, Region 2 Semifinalist (Losing to Orlando Christian Prep), 65-48
Key Returners
6-10 junior power forward Toni Bryant is coming off a big summer where he picked up numerous power-four offers from notable schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, and several others.
6-2 junior point guard Archie McFadden plays hard-nosed defense when it comes to guarding the ball as he applies pressure where he can get strips leading to baskets on the other end. On the offensive end, McFadden can also finish strong on the rim off the bounce where he is unafraid to get to the free throw line. Excited to see the progress of this kid. McFadden comes into the season with offers from Bryant, Cal-State Bakersfield, California, and Missouri.
6-6 senior forward Brodey Cuffle has relentless range from behind the arc where he can knock down open shots without hesitation. He is also a solid rebounder for his position on both ends of the floor where he can lead the break. His defensive presence is also improving where his versatility allows him to guard multiple positions and be a threat around the rim as well as out on the perimeter.
Key Additions
6-5 junior guard Caleb Williams makes his return to the Sunshine State after playing last season at Sunrise Christian (Kansas) in the Nike EYBL Scholastic circuit. Williams can play either guard position or can be a natural scorer where he can connect on all three levels. Since the summer live period, Williams has picked up offers from Charlotte, Florida State, Kennesaw State, and South Florida.
6-7 junior forward Caleb Sanders comes over after spending the last two seasons at Bell Creek Academy. His toughness and physical presence on both ends of the floor can provide a huge spark for his team. On the offensive end, Sanders has an improved jump shot to expand his range where he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch.
6-2 freshman guard Dallas Oliver is a lead guard who can be very efficient in the open floor where he brings a smooth handle as well as a great feel for the game. Oliver also plays with great patience and knows when and how to make difficult passes.
What Are Some Expectations?
To build off what we did last season, where we won our 1st district title in school history, as well as winning our 1st regional game. “This is one of the hardest working groups I’ve had in my coaching career,” said Head Coach Zach Reynolds. “I think my guys are built for playing a national-type schedule and we are going to work hard each and everyday.” Reynolds added.
Who Are Some Key Matchups to Watch?
Monday, November 25 vs Windermere Prep (Sun Bash Orlando)
Tuesday, November 26 vs Evans (Sun Bash Orlando)
Friday, November 29 vs Holy Innocents Episcopal (Georgia) (Holiday Hoopsgiving)
Saturday, November 30 vs Pebblebrook (Georgia) (Holiday Hoopsgiving)
Tuesday, December 3 at Santa Fe Catholic
Saturday, December 14 vs Charlotte (City of Palms Premiere)
Thursday, January 2 vs Gibbs (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, January 4 vs The Villages Charter (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, January 18 vs Edgewater (Wally Keller Classic)
Saturday, February 1 vs North Mecklenburg (Longhorn Classic)