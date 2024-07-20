Northeast Florida high school football: Top 15 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
Northeast Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 15 returning Northeast Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Tramell Jones, Mandarin: The junior had a sensational season for the Class 4M finalists, completing 183-of-302 for 3,195 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Florida State commitment also rushed for 132 yards and scored once.
Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine: This past 2023 season for the Yellow Jackets, Hewlett exploded on the scene in leading them to the Class 3S state championship game by throwing for 2,712 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Timothy Cole, Ribault: The Trojans' signal caller had a solid 2023 campaign under center as just a sophomore. Cole completed 104-of-202 passes for 1,566 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also rushed for 204 yards and three scores.
Dwayne Stuckey, University Christian: Stuckey made the offense go last season for the Christians and will be in store for a big spring and fall. Last season as a junior, Stuckey completed 65 passes for 1,019 yards and nine scores.
Mason Williams, Providence School: The Stallions had a strong 2023 season at 7-4 and behind Williams, the offense was potent. Williams finished 2023 completing 71-of-131 passes for 1,195 yards and seven touchdowns.
Edward Jordan, Beachside: If there was a quarterback that was weekly putting up the big numbers, it was Jordan. The signal caller was dynamite for the Barracudas, completing 187-of-286 passes for 2,537 yards and 35 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy: Durham has impressed a lot of folks this spring at various camps and could be one of the more interesting prospects heading into the summer. In 2023, Durham completed 76 percent of his 117 passes for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Merrick Rapoza, Clay: Rapoza, who also plays on the Blue Devils' baseball team, helped lift the team to four victories last season. The 6-foot-2 signal caller should be line for a stellar spring after throwing for 1,025 yards and four touchdowns.
Cibastian Broughton, Fleming Island: The Golden Eagles' offense was in good hands with Broughton at the helm. The junior totaled over 3,000 yards of offense with 33 touchdowns via the air and ground.
Jaden Weatherly, Bartram Trail: Though Weatherly saw minimal time under center for the Bears, make no doubt about it, the sophomore has potential. Weatherly completed 24 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
Sean Ashenfelder, Creekside: There's a lot to like about the Knights' quarterback. With ideal size at the position, the signal caller is an obvious choice on this list after throwing for 1,774 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.
Nate Harry, Nease: Harry got to see time under center for the Panthers and will be more than a viable starter to step into the full-time role this spring. Last season, the quarterback threw for 664 yards and six touchdowns.
Ethan Drumm, Bolles: At Bolles, you can always expect another solid quarterback to be taking the snaps. Drumm is that potential next star at the position and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns last fall.
Gavin Hawkins, Bishop Kenny: As a sophomore, Hawkins showed some potential in mop up play for James Resar. Now, Hawkins will be expected to be the starter moving forward after throwing for 237 yards and three scores in 2023.
Gabe Taylor, Orange Park: Taylor was a major reason why the Raiders made strides last season offensively and he was just a sophomore. The signal caller completed 115-of-203 passes for 1,651 yards and 15 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl