Ohio State offers 2027 Florida high school DB Angelo Smith as NIL deal with American Eagle goes public
Angelo Smith picked up a major offer from Ohio State this week, and that wasn’t the only headline tied to his name.
According to a report from NIL Daily on SI's Bjorn Bergstrom, the younger brother of former Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida) standout and current Buckeye freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith also signed a NIL deal with American Eagle. The brand announced the partnership on social media, featuring both brothers as part of its campaign.
A 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety in the 2027 class, Angelo is already building a national profile. He finished his sophomore season with 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He’s currently ranked among the top 30 safeties in Florida and has landed offers from Miami, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Akron and Georgia State.
He helped the Lions go 13-2 last season - winning the FHSAA Class 1 state championship in a 49-6 blowout of Edison.
Ohio State became the latest school to offer, doing so after Smith returned to Columbus for a summer camp and earned the offer on his own merit.
“Knowing I'm his brother… people just think stuff’s supposed to be given to me,” Angelo told Eleven Warriors. “So knowing that I had to work for it… it was a good feeling at the end of the day.”
The NIL opportunity came soon after, but the Ohio State offer wasn’t handed out because of who his brother is. Smith has shown early on that he can play and that he's driven to make a name for himself.
Now both brothers are connected to the Buckeyes and a national brand. And Angelo’s stock continues to rise.