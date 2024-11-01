Pasco County All-Star Football Game is back for 10th Annual event
The Pasco County All-Star Game is returning for its 10th annual event.
According to event organizer Bob Durham, the game will include only Pasco County high schools once again. Bishop McLaughlin declined to participate in this year's contest and Zephyrhills Christian Academy does not have any players listed participating for the game.
The game will take place on Friday, December 13th, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Fivay High School, according to Durham, who founded the game back in 2015. This would be the first time the game has ever been played at Fivay.
Bruce Patterson, a first-year head coach at Wesley Chapel, will be the lead man this year for the Pasco County East schools.
Tyrone Hendrix of Fivay High School will coach the West All-Star team. Hendrix is currently in his third season with Falcons.
Down below are the rosters for both the East and West all star teams:
West Team
Lincoln McManus (Fivay)
Paul Fousek (Anclote)
Sean Brown Jr. (Fivay)
TJ Morrow (Land O' Lakes)
Antonio Muniz (Gulf)
Matt Barton (River Ridge)
Isaiah Stewart (Fivay)
Jaydn Wood (Gulf)
Deanthony Patterson (River Ridge)
Dominic Gilio (Hudson)
Joshua Hilaire (Anclote)
Carson Cooley (River Ridge)
Zach Campbell (Land O' Lakes)
Colby Wagner (Hudson)
Jaiden Diaz (Hudson)
Ryan Grates (Gulf)
Cole Greenwell (Land O' Lakes)
Brendan Thompson (Land O' Lakes)
Miles Coller (River Ridge)
Pedro Silva (Mitchell)
Mihail Aivataglou (Mitchell)
Aide Holewski (Gulf)
Stephen Berg (River Ridge)
Hunter Derkiss (Hudson)
Alex Bekas (Mitchell)
Jason Davis (Anclote)
LJ Warren (Hudson)
Aundreyas Bonner (River Ridge)
Vic Garcia (Mitchell)
Dylan Leighton (Mitchell)
Elijah Franks (Fivay)
Brady Campogni (Gulf)
Joe Crosby (River Ridge)
Jackson Wainwright (River Ridge)
LL Warren (Hudson)
Donovan Faria (Land O' Lakes)
Dean Mullarkey (Land O' Lakes)
Bishop Taylor (Mitchell)
Robert Engelke (River Ridge)
Luis Medina (Anclote)
East Team
Ahman Howard (Zephyrhills)
Aidan Sutherland (Cypress Creek)
Alex Condon (Wiregrass Ranch)
Billy Rodriguez (Wiregrass Ranch)
Blake Calzon (Sunlake)
Braylon Smith (Sunlake)
Brenan Finan (Sunlake)
David Lllanes (Zephyrhills)
Dewan Tyson (Wesley Chapel)
Elvis Mahaoum-Nasser (Wiregrass Ranch)
Evan Hinz (Sunlake)
Gavin Gilyard (Wiregrass Ranch)
Grayson Gilmore (Sunlake)
Ian Wilson (Wiregrass Ranch)
Jackson Washington (Zephyrhills)
Jaiden Jones (Zephyrhills)
Jason Brown (Cypress Creek)
Jaylon Moody (Wesley Chapel)
Jordan Woullard (Wesley Chapel)
Joshua Barnes (Sunlake)
Kieh'eze Russel (Zephyrhills)
Landon Louis (Wiregrass Ranch)
Leo Ingalls (Pasco)
Leroi Vickers (Pasco)
Lucas Pavilikovic (Cypress Creek)
Luis Stanley (Pasco)
Lukas Coelella (Wiregrass Ranch)
Malik Burgos (Wesley Chapel)
Matthew Hopkins (Sunlake)
Mo Alexis (Wiregrass Ranch)
Nasir Taylor (Wiregrass Ranch)
Samayan Black (Zephyrhills)
Scotty Jackson (Wiregrass Ranch)
Shaan Patel (Cypress Creek)
Silas Tenenblatt (Sunlake)
Sincere Allen (Wesley Chapel)
Trip Jackson (Cypress Creek)
Tristan Lennon (Zephyrhills)
Alternates
Ethan Hicks (Wesley Chapel)
Cain Huff (Wesley Chapel)
Chris Hersh (Wesley Chapel)
Xavier John Lewis (Pasco)
Brady Bass (Pasco)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl