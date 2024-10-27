Sam Johnson shatters Boone High’s record for touchdown passes
To say that Sam Johnson has passed the test as Boone High School’s quarterback is an understatement.
In his second year as the starter, the junior already has written himself into the record books multiple times at the Metro Orlando school. On Friday he did it again, completing 7-of-11 passes for 202 yards and a school record six touchdown passes, leading the Braves (5-3) to an impressive 68-0 victory against Freedom (Orlando).
Johnson broke his own record of five, which he accomplished the previous two weeks in a 49-3 victory against Timber Creek and 58-0 triumph against Colonial. He now has 1,739 yards and 26 TDs this season.
“It’s an honor to say I set a record at a school that has had many great quarterbacks,” said Johnson, who is the son of Boone head coach Andrew Johnson. “I’ve progressed as a quarterback in many ways. The main thing I’ve gotten better at is not forcing throws and being able to work the defense with my eyes.”
Johnson appears to raising the bar nearly on a weekly basis.
Johnson's journey has been impressive, especially considering his connection to the Boone football program. His father, Andrew Johnson, is Boone’s head coach, and under his father’s guidance, Sam has grown from a young, hopeful athlete into a poised quarterback with an eye for detail and a hunger for excellence. As Sam puts it, “It’s an honor to say I set a record at a school that has had many great quarterbacks.” His words reflect both his humility and appreciation for the legacy he’s continuing at Boone.
One of the biggest areas where Sam has shown growth is in his ability to read defenses. He’s learned not to force throws and to work the defense with his eyes, an advanced skill that often takes years to master. This improvement is evident in his performance throughout the season, where he consistently finds open receivers and capitalizes on defensive weaknesses. His decision-making has improved immensely, and it’s a major reason he has been able to throw for over 200 yards in five games this season and achieve such an impressive touchdown record.
In the past three games alone, Johnson has thrown 16 touchdown passes, all leading to decisive victories for Boone. His statistics are remarkable not only for a high school quarterback but for any player aspiring to make it to the next level. With these achievements, he’s positioned himself as a force to be reckoned with, both within his high school conference and potentially beyond. His ability to maintain focus, stay calm under pressure, and deliver game-winning performances each week is a testament to his dedication and natural talent.
Over his high school career, Johnson has accumulated over 3,000 passing yards and 49 touchdowns. His journey has drawn comparisons to another Boone quarterback great, Casey St. John, who graduated just a few years ago. St. John was a standout, throwing for 5,656 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions from 2019 to 2021. Johnson’s current trajectory suggests he could reach, or even surpass, St. John’s impressive records by the time he graduates. The Boone community is excited to see just how far he can go, and it’s no wonder that fans, coaches, and teammates alike have rallied around him.
Beyond the numbers, Johnson’s leadership has been a crucial element of Boone’s recent success. As a junior, he’s taken on responsibilities typically reserved for more experienced players. He mentors younger teammates, spends extra hours studying game footage, and works on improving both his physical skills and mental game. His commitment has set an example for the entire team, inspiring his fellow players to elevate their own performances.
The journey of becoming a standout quarterback hasn’t come without challenges. Johnson has faced intense competition, pressure, and expectations as the coach’s son. But he’s handled each hurdle with poise, treating every game as an opportunity to learn and grow. His work ethic has earned him respect not only from his teammates but also from his opponents, many of whom recognize his potential to play at the collegiate level.
Johnson’s achievements on the field are impressive, but his attitude off the field is just as commendable. Known for his humility and focus, he rarely seeks personal attention, preferring to emphasize his team’s accomplishments and crediting his success to the hard work of everyone involved. His character is part of what makes him such a valuable player and role model within the Boone community.
As Johnson continues his high school career, the expectations and stakes will only rise. But with his talent, determination, and support system, there’s little doubt that he’ll continue to break records and make his mark on the Boone football program. For now, fans can look forward to more memorable moments and perhaps even more records broken as the season progresses. Sam Johnson isn’t just Boone High School’s quarterback; he’s the future of the Braves, and his legacy is already being written in every touchdown, every victory, and every yard gained.