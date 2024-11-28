Sarasota Booker quarterback Ryan Downes thankful to be playing football
SARASOTA, FLORIDA – When Sarasota Booker senior quarterback Ryan Downes takes the field on Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 3 final against Boca Ciega, he will have a chance to lead the Tornadoes back to the state semifinals.
The road back to the playing field has not been an easy one for the Cornell commitment, whom at one time wasn't sure if he would ever be able to play the game of football again.
October 23rd, 2023 was a date that would change the life of Downes forever.
THE INJURY
On that very Oct. 23rd, 2023 date, the Venice Indians hosted IMG Academy White, the former school of Downes, in a regular season contest. With the game well in hand, Downes had subbed in and out with fellow quarterback Jadyn Glasser during the game.
Downes on a running play suffered a leg injury that everyone immediately knew was severe.
"It kind of affected our whole team there for a little bit," Venice head coach John Peacock said after the game back on Oct. 23, 2023. "(Ryan Downes) is one of the kids that's worked his tail off throughout the entire off-season. I know it affected the kids. It affected me. That really hurts us and more than just being a football player. He's just a great dude."
On the ground, Downes wasn't quite sure what the severity of the injury would be. The game was paused for nearly 15 minutes before he was carted off the field. The entire Venice team surrounded Downes before he was taken from the field and while flashing the thumbs up to everyone in attendance at Powell Davis Stadium.
"Yeah, it was a pretty surreal thing. You know, obviously, playing my former team in IMG Academy, it was one of those things where I haven't really had an injury like that before," said Downes. "I didn't really realize the severity of it. I heard what sounded like a loud crack. And I was like, probably not great. But, you know, at the moment, you kind of just, you're in it. You're like, you're playing a game.
"You don't really think about it. The first I knew something was wrong, you know, was based off my teammates' faces. I go down to pick up my leg and half of it's hanging in a spot it shouldn't be. Obviously, it was just kind of a surreal moment. People talk about going into shock or, you know, not really feeling like the adrenaline, not feeling anything at all. I felt like I was pretty present the whole time. Super grateful for the training both staffs, Steve Bennett and the Venice staff and Ruby (Rae) at IMG."
THE SURGERIES
For Downes, the road back to the football field was anything but ordinary. After sustaining a severe leg injury in late 2023, Downes underwent a grueling series of surgeries—seven in total—at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His journey began with emergency surgery and three more procedures within the first week, as doctors worked tirelessly to stabilize his condition.
“After the initial surgery, I had three more that first week,” Downes recounted. “They did an external fixation to stabilize the bone, a double fasciotomy to save my leg, and two skin grafts—one from a donor and one from my own leg. At first, there was hope for a quicker recovery, but it became clear that it was going to be a much longer process.”
By the time Downes began his first physical therapy session, it was evident that something wasn’t right. Drainage from his leg led to the discovery of an infection, requiring yet another trip to the hospital.
“They had to open my leg, clean out the infection, and suture it back up,” Downes explained. “But the sutures wouldn’t close, and the infection persisted. Eventually, they performed a free flap procedure, taking tissue from my upper left leg to replace damaged tissue.”
The seventh and final surgery was the most challenging, both physically and mentally.
“I couldn’t have my leg down for more than two minutes at a time for a month,” he said. “It set me back in therapy and delayed my recovery until January or February. I remember sitting in the surgeon’s office, hearing him say I might not play football again this year. That was my lowest moment—after months of work, it felt like starting over.”
THE RECOVERY
Once Downes could bear weight on his leg, he turned to Athletic Edge, a Sarasota-based performance training facility, for help. Trainer Mike Gough played a critical role in guiding Downes through spring and summer workouts, slowly rebuilding his strength and confidence.
“It wasn’t anything we did—it was all Ryan,” said Brian Downes, Ryan’s father. “We just supported him through the process. He trusted the doctors, battled through everything, and made it happen himself.”
The recovery process wasn’t limited to the physical. Downes transferred from Venice High School to Sarasota Booker during the offseason, seeking a fresh start. He approached Booker head coach Scottie Littles with a simple message: trust the process.
“I told him, ‘This isn’t the final version of me,’” Downes said. “‘I’m going to get better, and I need you to trust me.’ Coach Littles believed in me and gave me the time and resources to heal. That made all the difference.”
THE RETURN
Downes set his sights on August 16, 2024, as his return date—a kickoff classic against Cardinal Mooney, just 295 days after his injury. With family, friends, and Gough watching, he stepped onto the field, achieving what once seemed impossible.
“It was surreal,” Downes said. “After months of rehab and setbacks, just being out there was incredible. I didn’t play my best game, but overcoming the mental and physical hurdles that night was a huge step forward.”
For Gough, seeing Downes back in action was deeply rewarding. “Knowing everything he’s been through, it was a special moment to see him playing again,” Gough said.
As Downes takes the field this Friday night in the regional final, he reflects on the journey that brought him here. It’s been far from easy, but his determination, resilience, and unwavering support system have carried him through. For Downes, every moment on the field is a testament to perseverance and gratitude.
