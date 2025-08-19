Tony Saladino Jr, Longtime Tampa Bay Baseball Ambassador, Dies at 89
The annual Saladino Tournament, which has taken place over Spring Break for the last four decades in Hillsborough County, will have a different meaning when baseball teams from across Tampa compete in March of 2026.
It's founder and namesake, Tony Saladino Jr., has passed away at the age of 89, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.
Tony Saladino, along with his wife (Bertha) until her passing in 2016, created the annual Spring Break baseball tournament isn't just locally known, but has turned into a nationally recognized event. Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Tony passed away peacefully in his Brandon home, surrounded by his son-in-law, Todd (Feist).
Saladino spent almost five decades in the Hillsborough County School District as an educator, recently spending the last several years serving on the Committee Board and remaining active in that role until the end of his life. Since 1971, Tony has contributed countless hours to making the Tony Saladino Award, which is given to the Most Valuable Player every year at the prestigious Spring Break tournament. On top of his award, Saladino was also the in-person representative in giving out the yearly high school baseball award, which was named after Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, also known as the Wade Boggs Award.
Tony was born in Ybor City in 1936 and was a Tampa native his entire life, as well as a graduate of Jefferson High School, where he was a two-sport standout playing basketball and baseball for the Dragons. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Tony went on to the University of Tampa before finishing his college degree at Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee (Before merging with Vanderbilt University in 1979). He was a classmate with former Florida Governor Bob Martinez, who eventually had the Athletic Complex at the University of Tampa named after him in 1984.
Tony and Bertha Saladino were married for 52 years until 2016, where they had five children together (Three from Bertha's first marriage and two from their marriage), as well as having grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were born up until last year.
In 2023, the Hillsborough County Commission honored the Saladino Family, where on April 19, naming that particular day Tony and Bertha Saladino Day. Tony and Bertha Saladino Park was dedicated in 1992 which was just a couple minutes away from the Saladino home in Brandon.
