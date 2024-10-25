Top 20 Senior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in South Florida for 2024-2025 Season
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 10 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of seniors from the Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy
The 6-7 small forward has been recognized on the national radar since the beginning of his sophomore season. Abaev can create for himself as well as for his teammates, as his separation to score on the ball and off the ball has gradually improved each year. The lefty has a smooth shooting stroke, and he can also score on all three levels at the offensive end. On the defensive end of the floor, Abaev is the true definition of a floor general where he can guard multiple positions at a high level and plays with huge upside.
Matthew Able, Sagemont
The 6-5 shooting guard and Miami commit can produce and impact the game in a variety of ways where he uses his three-level scoring ability as a huge threat. On the defensive side, Able can defend multiple positions and use his length guarding against bigger players.
Ethan Bertrand, Westminster Academy
The 6-3 point guard is competent and plays with a ton of confidence when he’s on the floor. Bertrand makes all the right decisions and is a high-IQ caliber player. He can impact the game in a variety of ways whether it’s his scoring around the rim or getting his teammates involved.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
The 6-10 power forward and Duke commit is a generational type who can score on all three levels, either off the bounce or the catch. He’s also developed strong instincts when it comes to protecting the glass, where he rebounds well on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end, he continues to play with a ton of athleticism and create space for himself and his teammates.
Cayden Boozer, Columbus
The 6-5 point guard and Duke commit is a competent prospect who makes the right reads on the offensive end, with a dangerous knack of scoring on all three levels. Boozer is at his best when he is finishing on the attack while absorbing contact at the front of the rim. His IQ is very advanced; he is a good passer on the move and slashes for his teammates to get to the open spots.
Maddox Fowles, Western
The 6-8 power forward has sky-rocket potential that can play out on the perimeter as well as on the interior. He has improved his rebounding skills at both ends of the floor where he plays hard every single possession. Fowles has a smooth inside-out game on the offensive end where he can finish tough shots around the rim as well as shoot efficiently off the catch.
Gustavo Guimaraes, Riviera Prep
The 7-0 center makes a living on the interior at both ends of the floor where he has strong hands and active footwork. Guimaraes also adds length where he can challenge shots around the rim as well as cover the perimeter. His ball-handling and decision-making have continued to improve as he is slowly becoming a versatile prospect who can play multiple positions.
Dakota Izard, Wellington
The 6-4 shooting guard has an excellent dose of athleticism and speed to his game where he is slick when he has the basketball in his hands. Izard has excellent body control as well when finishing around the rim and is unafraid to finish with contact going to the free-throw line. He has continued to improve his game from the perimeter as well displaying a lot of confidence where he can score off the bounce and catch.
Javian Jones, The King’s Academy
The 6-2 shooting guard is arguably one of the most underrated prospects in South Florida. He consistently makes havoc where he can score off dribble-drives off the bounce and can muscle his way finishing on both sides of the rim. He can also connect on mid-range jumpers at a high rate where he can get to his spots. Defensively, he has very good hands and quick feet guarding on the ball as well as showcasing his athleticism in the passing lanes.
Anthony Knowles, Mater Lakes Academy
The 6-2 combo guard doesn’t get rattled when it comes to defenses applying pressure on him when he has the ball in his hands. Knowles is also known to be a solid passer whether it’s off the bounce or on the move. He also brings a good combination skillset of size and speed on the defensive end where he can jump the passing lanes. Knowles also has a strong knack for making havoc for opposing guards when he is on the ball forcing tough shots as well as rebounding well for his size.
Patrick Liburd, Sagemont
The 6-5 shooting guard and Coastal Carolina commit has a heavy skillset on both ends of the floor as he plays with a ton of physicality and frustrates the opposition with his quickness. He finishes effectively on both sides of the rim at a high level as well as a high-percentage rebounder.
Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The 6-4 guard and Florida commit makes a lot of things happen whether it’s as the primary ball handler or facilitating for his teammates. Lloyd is a natural three-level scorer who can stop on a dime shooting off the bounce as well as off the catch. Lloyd is a skilled guard who isn’t afraid when it comes to scoring at the front of the rim through traffic where he can draw contact. On the defensive side, he shows a ton of versatility where he can be an aggressive on-the-ball defender.
Alex Montes, Saint Andrew’s
The 6-5 shooting guard helped lead the Scots to win their second straight district title last season averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Isaac Mothersill, Chaminade-Madonna
The 6-0 combo guard plays with a ton of competitiveness and shows a lot of promise to play at the next level. His ball-handling skills have improved and makes the right plays. He also has a quick first step when it comes to attacking the basket keeping defenders on their heels.
Andrew Okafor, Archbishop McCarthy
The 6-9 senior power forward has a high-ceiling worth of upside as he runs the floor exceptionally well for his size and looks very comfortable when handling the ball as well. Offensively, he can stretch the floor and score on all three levels at a high rate. Defensively, he can challenge shots on the interior as well as out on the perimeter.
Alex Pierre-Louis, Coral Springs
The 6-4 combo guard plays with a ton of physicality and his jump shot has become more elite and efficient. His perimeter shot has also improved to where he can be effective off the catch or bounce. Keep an eye on Louis this upcoming season where he could make a huge impact for the Colts.
Joshua Skinner, Miramar
The 6-4 shooting guard does a great job when it comes to rebounding for his size as well as leading out on the break. He can score in bunches across all three levels, whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Look for Skinner to have a big senior season this year.
Sean Standifer, Lake Worth
The 6-5 shooting guard has a versatile skillset whether it’s his shooting or passing ability. Standifer has a knack for finishing at the front of the rim as well as scoring from the perimeter. Standifer is also considered to be an underrated rebounder and is quick to get the ball up the floor for his size. He is very consistent on the defensive end where he can guard on the ball as well as off the ball at a high level jumping into the passing lanes where he can get steals and make hustle plays.
Chasion Wilson, Lake Worth
The 6-5 wing has a high ceiling heading into the season as he brings athleticism, length, and speed to his offensive game. He can play multiple positions whether it’s the primary point guard or playing in the post as he plays under control. On the defensive end, Wilson does a great job when it comes to challenging shots at the front of the rim as well as high-level rebounding.
Dwayne Wimbley, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-7 senior guard and Florida State commit plays with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. He also plays with a ton of length when it comes to dunking through traffic and isn’t afraid when it comes to scoring through contact. Wimbley is a matchup problem on the defensive end where he makes things difficult for opposing guards to set off a good shot.