Top 25 Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/18/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams continued to pound the glass and hit the hole with success this season.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) in ranking the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida boys basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, other media sources, and more.
1. Montverde Academy (11-2)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Eagles continue to play well, beating Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando), Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.), and Bella Vista College Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Senior guard Dante Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
2. Windermere High (16-3)
Last week: No. 3
The Wolverines moved up a spot after extending their win streak to five games last week, beating Ocoee, Apopka and Evans. Leading the way is 6-foot-8 power forward T.J. Drain.
3. Oak Ridge (11-5)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Pioneers are on a roll with a four-game win streak. Leading the way is senior guard Jalen Reece, an LSU signee who is averaging 22.6 ppg, 8.4 apg, and 4.0 spg.
4. Evans (14-4)
Last week: 4
The Trojans, who last year advanced to the Class 7A Final Four, have won five of their last six games. Leading the way are senior point guard Antonio Pollard, senior shooting guard Arosco Dubois, and senior wing David Rushing.
5. Kissimmee Osceola (17-1)
Last week: 5
The Kowboys remain red-hot, winning 13 in a row. They beat Osceola foes, Gateway and Poinciana, last week. Junior combo guard Luke McCrimmon leads the way with 18.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, and 1.9 spg.
6. Lake Howell (15-3)
Last week: 6
The Silver Hawks continue to excel, beating Hagerty and Lake Mary. Leading the way is junior wing/forward Isaac Buckley, who is averaging 17.2 ppg and 7.2 rpg.
7. DME Academy (Daytona Beach) (14-6)
Last week: 13
DME has won six of its last eight games. DME, an elite sports academy in Volusia County, fell to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Calif.), 89-81, last week.
8. St. Cloud (18-2)
Last week: 7
The Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season, beat Seminole and fell to Harmony last week. They have won six of their last seven games. Leading the way is senior Alex Springs, who is averaging 11.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, and 1.7 spg.
9. Lake Highland Prep (12-4)
Last week: 8
The Highlanders have won nine of their last 11 games. The Highlanders were a Class 4A regional semifinalist last year. Leading the way is 6-4 junior small forward Mikey Madueme.
10. Edgewater (11-8)
Last week: 11
The Eagles last week won two of three games, including a 45-38 victory against Apopka. They are 8-1 against Central Florida schools. Edgewater is led by senior guard/forward Darius Washington.
11. Winter Park (13-6)
Last week: 10
The Wildcats won two of three games last week, and have won five of their last six. Senior guard Hatcher Nordquist is having a strong season.
12. Apopka (14-5)
Last week: 9
The Blue Darters lost two of three games last week, falling to Windemere, 68-50, and Edgewater, 45-38. Leading the way is 6-5 senior forward Jue Angervil.
13. The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) (13-4)
Last week: 12
Small-school power is on a five-game win streak, including wins against Lake Mary and Foundation Academy. Senior point guard Josh Pitts and senior shooting guard Jack Kaley lead the Eagles.
14. Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee) (13-5)
Last week: 14
One of the better small school teams in the area, the Eagles beat Bishop Moore, Foundation Academy and Deltona Trinity Christian last week. Leading the way is junior guard/forward Julian DeClou, who is averaging 15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 1.6 spg.
15. Eustis (13-6)
Last week: 21
The Panthers are 4-1 in January, including wins against South Lake, Mount Dora and Kissimmee Gateway last week. Leading the way is senior Timothy Key, who is averaging 13.9 ppg and 1.3 apg.
16. Port Orange Atlantic (15-4)
Last week: 19
The Sharks are on cruise control, winning eight of their last nine games. Leading the way is junior guard/forward Tyler Smith, who is averaging 19.0 ppg and 2.0 spg.
17. The First Academy (Orlando) (11-3)
Last week: 15
The Royals last week beat Oviedo and Bishop Moore and have won seven of their last eight games. Leading the way is junior shooting guard Max Simmons, who is averaging 11.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, and 1.9 spg.
18. Oviedo (12-8)
Last week: 17
The Lions, who were a Class 6A regional finalist last year, went 1-2 last week but are 5-2 in January. Leading the way is senior forward/guard Cameron Bryant, who is averaging 17.7 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 1.6 spg.
19. Windermere Prep (11-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lakers roared into the Top 25 after winning four of their last five games, including a 50-47 victory against Lake Highland Prep. Star junior shooting guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way, averaging 22.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, and 1.0 spg.
20. East River (16-4)
Last week: 20
The Falcons have won six of their last seven games, including victories against Timber Creek and Colonial.
21. Viera (13-4)
Last week: 23
The Hawks are flying high, winning eight of their last nine games. The Brevard County school beat Eau Gallie, 65-23, last week.
22. Harmony (11-7)
Last week: 25
The Longhorns out of Osceola County are 2-2 in January. They are led by senior forward/guard Sylus Cory, who is averaging 17.6 ppg and 4.4 rpg.
23. University Orlando (11-5)
Last week: 16
The Cougars have won three straight, beating Lake Nona, Boone and Jones. They are led by senior small forward Mo Kamara, who is averaging 14.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, and 1.3 spg.
24. Leesburg (8-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five games, including a 67-65 stunner against Central Florida Christian Academy.
25. Lake Brantley (13-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Seminole County school moved into the Top 25 after winning five of its last seven games. The Patriots are led by senior small forward/shooting guard Dean Akdins, who is averaging 13.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 1.8 spg.
On the outside looking in: Colonial (9-7), Montverde Gold (10-4), Melbourne (12-4), Lake Minneola (11-8), Seminole (9-9), Poinciana (12-5), Hope Academy (Groveland, 16-6), Kissimmee Liberty (10-3), Academy of Central Florida (Kissimmee, 3-3), Bilingual Christian Academy & Tech (Kissimmee, 9-5), Foundation Academy (11-6), South Lake (10-7), Vero Beach (10-9), Ocoee (8-9), Spruce Creek (12-6), Dr. Phillips (9-8), Kissimmee Gateway (7-8), Timber Creek (12-7), Legacy Charter (11-5), DeLand (9-7), Mainland (8-8), Winter Springs (11-5), Southeastern Prep Academy (8-12), Rockledge (13-7), Hagerty (8-10).
