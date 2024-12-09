Top 25 Central Florida High School Football Rankings (12/9/2024)
Central Florida high school football teams – all from different counties – will have four chances to win a state championship this week when the FHSAA holds its title games at Florida International University in Miami.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the SBLive Top 25 Central Florida football rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district finishes, and playoff seeding and results. The Top 25 will change week to week until state champions are announced.
1. Jones (14-0)
Last week: 1
The Tigers remain on the prowl for a first-ever state championship after ousting Naples, 18-7, in a Class 4A state semifinal. They face their toughest test, yet, on Friday when they play state power American Heritage Plantation (11-2), which beat St. Augustine, 38-28, in the other semifinal.
2. Cocoa (10-3)
Last week: 2
The two-time defending state champ Tigers have been talking three-peat all season and now they’re one victory away from reaching that goal. Cocoa beat previously unbeaten Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 31-21, last week in a Class 2A state semifinal. Next up for the Tigers is Gadsden County out of Havana for the state title on Thursday. Gadsden (13-1) crushed Miami Booker T. Washington, 47-27, in the other semifinal.
3. Lake Mary (12-2)
Last week: 4
The Rams won their 10th straight game with a 24-13 victory against Central Florida foe Dr. Phillips in a Class 7A state semifinal. Lake Mary next faces state power Venice (13-1) on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the championship. Venice held off Miami Columbus, 33-27, in the other semifinal.
4. Kissimmee Osceola (12-2)
Last week: 5
The Kowboys stretched their win streak to nine with a wild 41-35 victory against host Gainesville Buchholz in a Class 6A state semifinal. In blazing to its seventh overall state championship appearance, Osceola next faces unbeaten West Boca Raton (14-0), which edged Miami Southridge, 14-11, in the other semifinal.
5. Dr. Phillips (12-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers ended their season with a close loss to Lake Mary, which avenged a 26-21 loss on Sept. 20. They closed the year as Orange County’s second-best team.
6. Seminole (10-2)
Last week: 6
The Seminoles ended their season with a loss to Lake Mary in the Class 7A, Region 1 title game. Seminole won 10 games for the second consecutive season.
7. Edgewater (10-2)
Last week: 7
The Eagles watched their seven-game win streak come to an end at the hands of talented Tampa Bay Tech, 28-17, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
8. Eau Gallie (12-2)
Last week: 8
The Commodores ran into a buzzsaw in state power Miami Northwestern in last week’s Class 3A state semifinals and fell 40-0. But Eau Gallie, which is Brevard County’s second-best team, made history with its first-ever state semifinals appearance.
9. Vero Beach (8-4)
Last week: 9
The Indians saw their eight-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Dr. Phillips, 21-14, in the Region 3 final. They trailed 21-0 at one point before coming back to make a game of it. Vero Beach beat top-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic in the region semifinals.
10. West Orange (10-3)
Last week: 10
The Warriors ended their season with a 55-26 loss to longtime power and No. 1 seed Venice (12-1) in the Class 7A, Region 2 final. It was the most wins for West Orange since 2021 when it went 11-2.
11. University High School (Orange City) (9-3)
Last week: 11
The third-seeded Titans fell to Seminole, 24-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal. University led 14-0 at halftime before collapsing.
12. Spruce Creek (8-4)
Last week: 12
The No. 5 seeded Hawks ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 7A, Region 1 semifinals, falling to top-seeded Lake Mary, 52-32. Spruce Creek finished strong, however, winning three of its last four games.
13. Bishop Moore (10-3)
Last week: 13
The Hornets pushed top-seeded Eau Gallie to the limit before falling 26-24 in the Class 3A, Region 2 final. It was the most wins for Bishop Moore since it went 10-3 in 2017.
14. Oviedo (8-3)
Last week: 14
The Lions lost their Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal game to Pace, 49-21.
15. Winter Park (7-4)
Last week: 15
The Wildcats, consistently one of Metro Orlando’s best teams, ended their season early with a hard-fought 31-23 loss to University High (Orange City) in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
16. Titusville (7-5)
Last week: 16
The Terriers had their win streak snapped at five with a 44-7 loss to top-seeded Eau Gallie in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal. It was the second loss to the Commodores this season.
17. Evans (6-5)
Last week: 17
The Trojans, who clinched their first winning season since 2012 on Nov. 1 when they beat rival Oak Ridge, ended their season early with a 42-21 loss to Gainesville Buchholz in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
18. Merritt Island (7-4)
Last week: 18
The traditionally tough Mustangs lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Titusville, 17-14, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
19. DeLand (5-6)
Last week: 19
A year after advancing to the state semifinals, the Bulldogs ended their season early with a 49-14 Class 7A regional quarterfinal loss to Lake Mary, one of the best teams in Florida. The future looks promising, though, for DeLand, which features dynamic freshman Taijh Moore.
20. Rockledge (6-4)
Last week: 20
The Raiders were shockingly eliminated early, falling to Zephyrhills, 35-15, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Rockledge entered the game as the No. 4 seed; Zephyrhills, No. 5.
21. New Smyrna Beach (8-3)
Last week: 21
The Barracudas ended their season early with a 52-19 Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Polk County power Lake Wales, which won a state championship in 2022.
22. Mainland (5-6)
Last week: 22
The defending state champ Buccaneers entered the Class 5A playoffs on a five-game win streak, but the seventh seed out of Region 1 fell to No. 2 Tallahassee Leon, 21-0, in a quarterfinal game.
23. Apopka (4-6)
Last week: 23
The Blue Darters, who are just two years removed from being a state runner-up, ended their season early with a 20-19 loss to West Orange in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
24. South Lake (7-4)
Last week: 24
The Eagles, who compiled their best record since 2014 when they went 8-3, ended their season early with a 35-17 loss to Plant City Durant in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
25. Mount Dora (8-3)
Last week: 25
The Hurricanes ended their season with a 28-7 Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Dunnellon. But Mount Dora, coached by Luke Hutchinson, finished with its best record since 2014 (9-3).
On the outside looking in: Ocoee, Boone, Leesburg, Lake Nona, Viera, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Orlando Christian Prep, Lyman, Melbourne Central Catholic, Tavares, Astronaut, Hagerty, Melbourne, Tohopekaliga, Holy Trinity Episcopal, St. Cloud, Wekiva.
