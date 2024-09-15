Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first fur weeks.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
We list every team's impact player as of late with each Top 25 team in this week's rankings.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 4, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Florida high school football rankings
1. IMG Academy (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Eric McFarland III, a 2028 prospect, was dynamite against Mt. Zion Academy and scored four first quarter touchdowns in the victory at home.
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Julius Jones began to make a name for himself last year and that's carried into this season. The wide receiver is one of the top 2027 prospects in the Sunshine State.
3. Lakeland (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Shanard Clower has really been the Swiss Army Knife on offense for the Dreadnaughts and the best kept secret around. Maybe some colleges will begin to take notice of the talented athlete.
4. Cocoa (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Brady Hart (Michigan commitment) bounced back from the IMG Academy loss to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-13 romp over Heritage.
5. Armwood (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Rhys Brush has been better than advertised in his second season as the Hawks' starter under center. Leading the Hawks to a shutout victory over always tough Durant was impressive.
6. Venice (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Jamarice Wilder (James Madison commitment) has been on fire through the first four games. Already over 700 yards rushing, Wilder makes his impact felt on a weekly basis.
7. Miami Central (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER(S): In this instance we will give the nod to both Miami Central quarterbacks. The Rockets are using both Miami Booker T. Washington transfer Anthony McQueen and Penn State commitment Bekkam Kritza, with the two combining for over 1,000 yards passing.
8. Lake Mary (2-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Isaiah Thomas has been a tremendous lift next to Noah Grubbs in the Rams' offense. The senior running back has rushed for 310 yards and scored four touchdowns through three games.
9. Chaminade-Madonna (2-2)
IMPACT PLAYER: At one point, Preston Wright was playing third fiddle to Tyler Chance and Zack Katz. Now, Wright is seeing time and he's flourishing, having thrown for 796 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
10. Plantation American Heritage (2-2)
IMPACT PLAYER: Dia Bell (Texas commitment) has put together a really nice season so far, completing 68-of-101 passes for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns.
11. Jones (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Vernell Brown (Florida commitment) paired with Miami commitment Dereon Coleman has been lethal. Brown shows folks on a weekly basis why he's one the best receivers in the state.
12. Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: We're going to go defense on this one with senior defensive end Gregory Thomas. The edge rusher leads the Marauders with 31 tackles and six sacks.
13. Miami Norland (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Dade County's all-time leader in passing yardage, Ennio Yapoor, has led the Vikings to an undefeated start. Any thoughts of Norland's demise have been greatly exaggerated.
14. Miami Northwestern (2-2)
IMPACT PLAYER: Calvin Russell is the top player in the Sunshine State's 2026 class and you can easily see why. His rare combination of length, speed and catching ability makes him a difficult cover for any defensive player.
15. Sanford Seminole (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Max Buchanan (Miami commitment) has proven to be one of the state's top offensive lineman. The Seminoles' lineman has helped pave the way for over 800 yards of offense through three games.
16. Mandarin (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: The top player and healthy, on the Mustangs right now is Miami (FL) commitment Drake Stubbs. The safety was all over the field defensively in Mandarin's 18-13 loss to Bradford.
17. St. Augustine (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Locklan Hewlett (USF commitment) has been laser focused and sharp through three games, completing 71 percent of his passes for 746 yards and six touchdowns.
18. Monarch (2-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Samari Reed is an Ole Miss commitment and he has shown throughout the season why he's uber-important to what the Knights do offensively.
19. Niceville (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: It's really hard to ignore the level of play Connor Mathews brings to Niceville every week. The UMass commitment has rushed for over 600 yards this season.
20. Bishop Verot (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Carter Smith without a doubt has been the team's dynamo on a weekly basis. The Michigan commitment has totaled 945 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.
21. Delray Beach Atlantic (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Appalachian State commitment Teddy Hoffmann has been the go-to-guy for the Eagles this season, totaling 432 yards and seven touchdowns.
22. The First Academy (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Salomon Georges has made a huge impact coming over from Leesburg. The Royals' quarterback has accounted for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.
23. Port Charlotte (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: A player not many people hear a ton about is Pirates' running back Ike Perry. The Port Charlotte bellcow continues to impress every week.
24. Bradford (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Whether he is playing on offense or defense, Quez Cason is making an impact somewhere on the field for the Tornadoes. Cason scored two touchdowns in Bradford's 18-13 win over Mandarin.
25. Manatee (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew Heidel, a Army commitment, has steered Manatee into our Top 25 rankings this week. The quarterback has been masterful, making plays with his arm and legs.
On the outside looking in: Apopka, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Naples, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
