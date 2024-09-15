High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/15/2024)

IMG Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas remains the state's No. 1-2 after Week 4's action; Three new teams enter this week's rankings

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise (#17) scores after making a one-handed catch. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise (#17) scores after making a one-handed catch. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first fur weeks.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.

We list every team's impact player as of late with each Top 25 team in this week's rankings.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 4, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Florida high school football rankings

1. IMG Academy (3-1)

IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland
IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland (#16) pulls in a pass in the end zone over Cocoa High free safety CJ Hester (#1) in the first quarter. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Eric McFarland III, a 2028 prospect, was dynamite against Mt. Zion Academy and scored four first quarter touchdowns in the victory at home.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Julius Jones
St. Thomas Aquinas 2027 4-star receiver Julias Jones had two spectacular catches in his team's 23-15 victory over Western on Friday night. / Matt Christopher

IMPACT PLAYER: Julius Jones began to make a name for himself last year and that's carried into this season. The wide receiver is one of the top 2027 prospects in the Sunshine State.

3. Lakeland (3-0)

Shanard Clower
Lakeland's Shanard Clower returns a punt against Bartow on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Shanard Clower has really been the Swiss Army Knife on offense for the Dreadnaughts and the best kept secret around. Maybe some colleges will begin to take notice of the talented athlete.

4. Cocoa (3-1)

Cocoa High quarterback Brady Hart
IMG Academy defensive lineman Cameron McHaney (#95) tips a pass from Cocoa High quarterback Brady Hart (#13). The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Brady Hart (Michigan commitment) bounced back from the IMG Academy loss to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-13 romp over Heritage.

5. Armwood (4-0)

Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush
The Portal 305

IMPACT PLAYER: Rhys Brush has been better than advertised in his second season as the Hawks' starter under center. Leading the Hawks to a shutout victory over always tough Durant was impressive.

6. Venice (4-0)

Jamarice Wilder
Miami Northwestern defensive back J'Vari Flowers (#4) is unable to catch Venice High running back Jamarice Wilder (#3) on his way to the end zone untouched. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Jamarice Wilder (James Madison commitment) has been on fire through the first four games. Already over 700 yards rushing, Wilder makes his impact felt on a weekly basis.

7. Miami Central (3-1)

Miami Central football
Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway. / Robson Lopes

IMPACT PLAYER(S): In this instance we will give the nod to both Miami Central quarterbacks. The Rockets are using both Miami Booker T. Washington transfer Anthony McQueen and Penn State commitment Bekkam Kritza, with the two combining for over 1,000 yards passing.

8. Lake Mary (2-1)

Lake Mary vs. Lakeland football
Quarterback Noah Grubbs and the Lake Mary football team nearly knocked off Lakeland, Friday, losing by a single point in the game's final minute. /

IMPACT PLAYER: Isaiah Thomas has been a tremendous lift next to Noah Grubbs in the Rams' offense. The senior running back has rushed for 310 yards and scored four touchdowns through three games.

9. Chaminade-Madonna (2-2)

Preston Wright made his first start for the Lions
Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Preston Wright threw for 487 yards in a win against American Heritage / Joe Frisaro

IMPACT PLAYER: At one point, Preston Wright was playing third fiddle to Tyler Chance and Zack Katz. Now, Wright is seeing time and he's flourishing, having thrown for 796 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

10. Plantation American Heritage (2-2)

Plantation American Heritage's Dia Bell has already committed to Texas.
Plantation American Heritage's Dia Bell has already committed to Texas. / Matt Christopher

IMPACT PLAYER: Dia Bell (Texas commitment) has put together a really nice season so far, completing 68-of-101 passes for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns.

11. Jones (3-0)

Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman. / Dereon Coleman Hudl

IMPACT PLAYER: Vernell Brown (Florida commitment) paired with Miami commitment Dereon Coleman has been lethal. Brown shows folks on a weekly basis why he's one the best receivers in the state.

12. Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0)

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022 / Matt Christopher

IMPACT PLAYER: We're going to go defense on this one with senior defensive end Gregory Thomas. The edge rusher leads the Marauders with 31 tackles and six sacks.

13. Miami Norland (3-0)

Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor.
Quarterback Ennio Yapoor led Miami Norland to a breakout season in 2023, but the Vikings came up short in the state title game. With Yapoor back at the helm in 2024, however, Norland is once again a state title contender. / Joe Frisaro

IMPACT PLAYER: Dade County's all-time leader in passing yardage, Ennio Yapoor, has led the Vikings to an undefeated start. Any thoughts of Norland's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

14. Miami Northwestern (2-2)

Miami Northwestern
Miami Northwestern defensive back Tywan Cox (#1) is tackled by Venice offensive lineman Anthony Tanaka (#73) after Cox intercepted a tipped ball in the first quarter. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Calvin Russell is the top player in the Sunshine State's 2026 class and you can easily see why. His rare combination of length, speed and catching ability makes him a difficult cover for any defensive player.

15. Sanford Seminole (3-0)

Seminole offensive lineman Max Buchanan.
Seminole offensive lineman Max Buchanan. / Courtesy of Max Buchanan

IMPACT PLAYER: Max Buchanan (Miami commitment) has proven to be one of the state's top offensive lineman. The Seminoles' lineman has helped pave the way for over 800 yards of offense through three games.

16. Mandarin (3-1)

Mandarin Mustangs free safety Drake Stubbs
Mandarin Mustangs free safety Drake Stubbs (0) celebrates after sacking Bradford Tornadoes quarterback Zack Paulk (7) in the first half. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IMPACT PLAYER: The top player and healthy, on the Mustangs right now is Miami (FL) commitment Drake Stubbs. The safety was all over the field defensively in Mandarin's 18-13 loss to Bradford.

17. St. Augustine (3-0)

St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett
St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett (11) scrambles to the end zone for a touchdown during third quarter action. The Choctawhatchee Indians traveled to Saint Augustine High School to take on the Yellow Jackets in the FHSAA Region 1-3A High School Football Finals Friday, November 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets led 21 to 17 at the half and came away with a 35 to 26 victory. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Locklan Hewlett (USF commitment) has been laser focused and sharp through three games, completing 71 percent of his passes for 746 yards and six touchdowns.

18. Monarch (2-1)

Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge
Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge / Samari Reed/X

IMPACT PLAYER: Samari Reed is an Ole Miss commitment and he has shown throughout the season why he's uber-important to what the Knights do offensively.

19. Niceville (4-0)

Connor Mathews
RB Connor Mathews escapes a tackle on the sideline during the Niceville South Sumter football game at Niceville. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: It's really hard to ignore the level of play Connor Mathews brings to Niceville every week. The UMass commitment has rushed for over 600 yards this season.

20. Bishop Verot (3-1)

Carter Smith
Carter Smith, the quarterback of the Bishop Verot High School football team scores against Venice in an offensive slugfest between the two teams on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Venice won. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Carter Smith without a doubt has been the team's dynamo on a weekly basis. The Michigan commitment has totaled 945 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

21. Delray Beach Atlantic (4-0)

Teddy Hoffmann
FHSAA boys football action as the host Palm Beach Central Community High School Broncos take on the visiting Atlantic Community High School Eagles on August 15, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. The Eagles won 46-17. / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Appalachian State commitment Teddy Hoffmann has been the go-to-guy for the Eagles this season, totaling 432 yards and seven touchdowns.

22. The First Academy (4-0)

The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges
The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 77-19 Kickoff Classic rout of Leto High School. / The First Academy

IMPACT PLAYER: Salomon Georges has made a huge impact coming over from Leesburg. The Royals' quarterback has accounted for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

23. Port Charlotte (3-1)

Port Charlotte running back Ike Perry
Ike Perry/X

IMPACT PLAYER: A player not many people hear a ton about is Pirates' running back Ike Perry. The Port Charlotte bellcow continues to impress every week.

24. Bradford (4-0)

Quez Cason
Bradford Tyler Berry (8) stops Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Ethan Sherman (6) from scoring. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IMPACT PLAYER: Whether he is playing on offense or defense, Quez Cason is making an impact somewhere on the field for the Tornadoes. Cason scored two touchdowns in Bradford's 18-13 win over Mandarin.

25. Manatee (3-1)

Manatee Hurricanes' quarterback Andrew Heidel
Manatee Hurricanes' quarterback Andrew Heidel (#5) back to pass. The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew Heidel, a Army commitment, has steered Manatee into our Top 25 rankings this week. The quarterback has been masterful, making plays with his arm and legs.

On the outside looking in: Apopka, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Naples, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch

Published |Modified
