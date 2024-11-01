Victory Christian Academy Storm Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Victory Christian Academy Storm.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 25-5
Won the District 2A-8 Championship over Legacy Charter, 75-40
Class 2A, Region 2 Finalist (Lost to Orlando Christian Prep, 69-52)
Key Returners
6-0 junior guard Tucker Fox averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season. Fox plays with a ton of toughness and confidence as his game matures. Look for an improved season for Fox as he is going into his junior season as he continues to evolve his game.
6-8 forward Thok Gol will miss the start of the season as he is nursing an injury he sustained during the off-season. Gol is a long-armed prospect who can challenge shots from all three scoring levels and has elite footwork. His offensive game is becoming more adaptable where he has become more comfortable in scoring outside of the paint but can punish smaller defenders on the attack.
6-3 junior small forward MJ McCalla will be a versatile weapon for the Storm this season. He is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged just 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is an above-average defender where his upside is just getting started where he plays with constant energy and has a knack for jumping the passing lanes.
6-4 freshman guard Quinton Wilson will look to fill the void that Lorenzo Cason (Now at Michigan) brought to the team last season with his bucket-getting presence. He is versatile on both ends of the floor with limitless range behind the arc, as well as a dangerous threat on the attack. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions where his speed and length allow him to guard either wings or along the interior. Expect Wilson to have a stellar freshman season.
What Are Some Expectations?
“We expect that we will develop throughout the season into an elite team and make a deep run in the playoffs.” Head Coach Steve Fitzgerald said.
“Our team will be brand new in one sense, everyone is new to their role this year. Losing 50+ points from last year is something we have addressed all off-season season and will continue to address as the season progresses.” Fitzgerald stated. “The team will be similar in that we will still play at a fast pace and rely on having multiple players that can pass/dribble/shoot and make high-level decisions. We will have more of a post presence, so that will be one difference in our offensive emphasis.” Fitzgerald added.
Who Are Some Key Matchups to Watch?
Thursday, December 12 vs Winter Haven
Saturday, January 11 vs Berkeley Prep (Ulrich Family Classic)
Tuesday, January 14 at Santa Fe Catholic
Tuesday, January 21 vs Bartow
Tuesday, January 28 vs Calvary Christian (Clearwater)