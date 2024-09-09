Vote: Central Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Week 3 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 25 athletes for games played Sept. 3-7.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Lake Mary middle linebacker Aiden Herzberg.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Will Marzolf, DE, Edgewater
Senior made an incredible five sacks to lead the Eagles past Wekiva, 43-6, in a make-up game.
Damian Moore Jr., RB/MLB, Edgewater
Talented junior made two interceptions, including a pick-6, to guide the Eagles past Wekiva.
Jamarion Robinson, RB, Ocoee
Senior ran 18 times for 150 yards and a TD to lead the Knights past Lake Nona, 30-6.
Michael McClenton, DL, Ocoee
Stellar junior made a whopping 25 tackles, 16 solo, and three sacks to march the Knights past Lake Nona.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
The junior and Miami commit passed for a TD and ran for another score to lead the Tigers past Evans, 28-21, in the Soul Bowl.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Junior and Notre Dame commit threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns – all to different receivers – in a hard-fought 35-34 loss to two-time defending state champ Lakeland. His 2-point conversion pass in overtime just missed the mark, allowing the Dreadnaughts (2-0) to escape.
Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary
Turned in an impressive game against one of the state’s best defenses, rushing a whopping 30 times for 135 yards and a TD in a loss to Lakeland.
Salomon Georges, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
The Leesburg transfer continued his air raid, passing for more than 220 yards and five TDs in a 42-7 rout of Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie).
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Freshman continues to shine, passing for 213 yards and five TDs in a 57-20 victory against Oak Hall (Gainesville).
Davon Washington, WR, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Junior caught six passes for 151 yards and three TDs in a win against Oak Hall.
Cameron Brown, QB, Poinciana
Osceola County dual-threat star passed for more than 200 yards and TD and rushed for more than 110 yards and two scores to lead the Eagles past St. Cloud, 19-7, for the first time in school history.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High (Orange City)
Volusia County senior star threw for 232 yards and two TDs and ran for 29 yards to lead the unbeaten Titans (3-0) past Pine Ridge (Deltona), 34-0.
Jerome Curry, QB, Oviedo
Senior completed 7 of 9 passes for 178 yards and two TDs to power the Lions past rival Lake Brantley, 55-0.
Joey Gioia, LB, Oviedo
Recorded nine tackles, four solo, and recovered two fumbles to lead the Lions past the Patriots.
Porter Williams, RB, Hagerty
Rushed 12 times for 167 yards and two TDs to lead a punishing running game and propel the Huskies past Tohopekaliga, 26-14, in a lightning-shortened contest.
Xavier Irizzary, QB, Leesburg
Senior continues to light it up the Yellow Jackets (3-0), completing 14 of 21 passes for 209 yards and five TDs in a 64-6 rout of Eustis.
Micah Alsean Lambert, CB/HB/WR, Leesburg
Freshman recovered two fumbles to lead the Yellow Jackets past Eustis.
Isaac Farling, RB/OLB, Mount Dora Christian
Fantastic freshman ran eight times for 123 yards and one TD to power the Bulldogs past Gateway Charter (Fort Myers), 45-0.
Anthony Hayden, RB, Spruce Creek
Busted off a 75-yard TD run to lead the Hawks past Creekside, 36-29.
LaDamion Bletcher, RB/LB, DeLand
Stellar junior ran for a 1-yard TD and caught a 63-yard TD pass to power the Bulldogs past Merritt Island, 35-28.
Nalin Rogers, DB, DeLand
Super sophomore recorded four tackles and a dramatic 77-yard pick-6 to lead the Bulldogs past Merritt Island.
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior passed for 201 yards and a TD and rushed for 47 yards and a score to guide the Barracudas past Palm Bay, 35-0.
Brett Remensnyder, WR, New Smyrna Beach
Senior caught five passes for 133 yards and one TD to lead the Barracudas past the Pirates.
Dantay Dorio, RB/S, Sebastian River
Senior ran 14 times for 100 yards and a TD, and had three tackles and a sack on defense, to lead the Sharks past Harmony, 23-7.
Jaden Jackson, HB/LB/ATH, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Junior ran 20 times for 118 yards and caught three passes for eight yards to lead the Pirates past Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale, 30-7.