Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
It was another big time passing performance from Bettenhausen, who completed 13-of-19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 win over West Florida.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Anthony Gassaway, Fort Walton Beach
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior running back led the way in the Vikings' 28-7 win over Leon by rushing for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden Morris, Jay
Morris, the senior quarterback, accounted for 154 yards on 21 touches and two touchdowns in 23-13 victory over Chipley,
Taite Davis, Tate
The Aggies' quarterback had a strong outing in the team's 42-7 win over West Florida. Davis completed 14-of-19 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Maddox Hayles, Niceville
In the Eagles' 42-25 victory over Choctawhatchee, the Eagles' linebacker was a tacklling machine, racking up 15 tackles and a sack.
Cameron Odom, Cottondale
Odom is back on the list after another strong performance for Cottondae, rushing for 120 yards on just eight carries and scoring three touchdowns in a 54-28 win over Lighthouse Private Christian Academy.
Michael Hill, Franklin County
The Franklin County linebacker led the way defensively in the Seahawks' 25-13 win over Rocky Bayou Christian, racking up a team-high 13 tackles.
Ja'Marion Engram, Blountstown
Despite coming in a losing effort against Taylor County, Engram led the team with a team-high 13 tackles and four went for a loss.
Aiden Justice, Holmes County
In the Blue Devils' 34-27 victory over Northview, the senior linebacker collected a team-high 15 tackles.
