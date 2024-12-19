Vote: Florida Panhandle high school running back of the year (12/18/2024)
After another exciting season of football here in the Florida panhandle, it is time to see who were the best running backs this season in northwest Florida. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight running backs to be voted on for the running back of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the running back position.
Here are the nominations:
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Connor Mathews, Niceville
Mathews was another part of the vaunted Eagle rushing attack. He rushed for 1,239 yards on 155 carries which was good for eight yards per rush. He scored 13 times, and he rushed for over 100 yards in five different games. He was also reliable as a pass catcher when he was called upon. Mathews caught nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
CJ Nettles, Pensacola Catholic
The senior running back had a fantastic year helping lead the Crusaders to an 8-2 record. He rushed for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns. He rushed the ball 162 times and averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Nettles also caught 19 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.
Amari Clemons, Marianna
The composite four-star running back had a monster season. The junior rushed for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns on 153 carries. Clemons averaged 12.3 yards per rush, and he rushed for over 100 yards in nine games. He also caught 14 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Makael Williams, Pace
Williams stepped up in a big way for the Patriots this season. The sophomore rushed for 1,213 yards and 14 touchdowns on 151 attempts. He averaged eight yards per carry, and he had over five games where he rushed for 100 yards or more.
Lo'Kavion Jackson, Mosley
Jackson was one of the featured backs for the district champions this season. He rushed for 670 yards and 17 touchdowns on 46 rushes. He also caught nine passes for 118 yards. Jackson was a two-way player, and he also had some excellent defensive stats. He recorded 60 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Von'tavius Keller, Choctawhatchee
The sophomore exploded on the scene week 1 when he rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns versus Gulf Shores (AL). His spectacular play did not stop there. On the season, he rushed for 1,774 yards and 21 touchdowns on 271 carries. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush, and he rushed for over 100 yards in 10 games. He also caught nine passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Calvin Wilks, Baker
Wilks, who is a two-way player, proved to be one of the best offensive players for the Gators this season. He rushed for 1,389 yards and nine touchdowns on 178 carries. He averaged 7.8 yards per rush, and he had eight games where he rushed for over 100 yards. On defense he recorded 27 total tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.
Carson Secchiari, Tate
The senior running back rushed for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns on 136 carries this season. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and he rushed for over 100 yards in three games. He also caught six passes for 79 yards and one touchdown this season.